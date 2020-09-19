ANSWER LINE NOTE: Answer Line has received a number of questions about early voting. I’ll start answering some today, but I bet this is a topic that will be around for a while.
QUESTION: When will vote-by-mail ballots be mailed to voters like me and my wife (over age 65)? With the slowed mail delivery, what is our reassurance that a month will be long enough to first wait for our ballots and then get them back in time to be counted?
ANSWER: Gregg County Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy told me Friday that her office will start sending out mail ballots Monday.
“Those applications (for ballots by mail) that came in first will go out first, and each week, what we get in that week, we’ll mail out the next week,” Nealy said.
Some notes about timeliness this year since there’s some concern about the reliability of the mail service: The deadline to submit your application to vote by mail is Oct. 23. Nealy warned that you should get your application in well before that or it will be too late to send your request to her office, get your ballot back from her office and then send in your votes in before the deadline.
Also, here’s what the U.S. Postal Service has said on this issue: “We recommend that domestic, non-military voters mail their completed ballots before Election Day and at least one week prior to your state’s deadline. We also recommend that voters request ballots at the earliest point allowable but no later than 15 days prior to the election date.”
As Nealy puts it, you wouldn’t expect the post office to deliver a package on Christmas Day if you hadn’t mailed it until Christmas Eve.
Q: Does my completed mail ballot have to be received by the county election office by Nov. 3 or just postmarked by Nov. 3?
A: Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day (Nov. 3), and they will be accepted through the following day.
Q: Will I know if my ballot was rejected and why? Does Texas allow the mail-in ballots to be processed as they are received, or do they have to wait until the polls close on Election Day? Do all the counties follow the same rules, or does it vary from one county to another?
A: Yes, you will know if your ballot is rejected, but you won’t receive any communication if it’s not.
Nealy said ballots received by mail are stored in a locked cabinet until the ballot board meeting later in October to determine if the signatures on the application to vote by mail match the signatures on the envelopes when they’re mailed back in. (That means you need to make sure you’re signing your own application and your own ballot.)
If the signatures don’t match, the ballot will be placed aside, and the voter will receive a letter saying their ballot had been rejected.
While there is some prep work done in advance of Election Day, the votes on the ballots aren’t tallied until Election Day, Nealy said. Election rules are the same across the state.
A NOTE: Early voting starts Oct. 13 for the Nov. 3 election. Nealy said that means Gregg County voters will have 18 days and 10 locations to cast their votes — or 180 chances to vote early. There will even be opportunities to vote on Saturdays and Sundays. Find more information at www.greggcountyvotes.com/early-voting .
Also, Nealy cautions people that, “If you wait to vote on Election Day, you will be waiting outside.” (In other words, prepare yourself for long lines on Election Day.)