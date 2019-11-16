QUESTION: Where was the original Reo Palm Isle?
ANSWER: So, this question seems more complicated to me than it probably did to you, because the Reo Palm Isle building sits basically where it’s always been as long as it was called the Reo Palm Isle. That name, though, was really a conglomeration of clubs and personalities who owned that club and others around East Texas.
Here’s the history to which I think you’re referring: A group of businessmen opened what was called the “Palm Isle” on Sept. 12, 1935, on what was at that time known as the “Longview-Kilgore highway, two miles from Longview.” (That’s from a Longview Daily News article from that time.) It was hailed as a “magnificent new amusement club,” with a dance floor large enough for 1,500 couples, an orchestra pit and palm trees imported from Florida for decoration.
The Handbook of Texas online tells me that Mattie Castleberry had started a club called Mattie’s Ballroom in 1931. It was near FM 2087 and FM 2276. (That’s according to a 2008 News-Journal article).
In 1942, the owner of the Palm Isle leased the club to Castleberry, who operated both facilities until 1943, when she closed Mattie’s Ballroom. She sold the Reo in 1951 to Jack and Neva Starnes, who briefly operated it as Neva’s Palm Isle, and then Castleberry sold it again in 1951 to Sherman Sparks and Glynn Keeling.
Sparks had owned a club called the Reo in Kilgore, but it had burned down, and there you have it — the Reo Palm Isle was born.
That original Palm Isle building, though, was destroyed by fire in March 1962 and later rebuilt. It continued to be quite the attraction, continuing to host big name entertainers, until more recent years, when we almost lost the name for good.
The structure is being reinvented as the Reo Starplex Event Center and Roller Rink (complete with a restaurant and comedy club). The owners were waiting final approval from the city Friday to determine when they could open.
One day soon, though, that’s where you’ll find Answer Line — reliving my Skateland glory days — and possibly breaking something.
Q: Is the Peters dealership still owned by one family or is it a partnership?
A: Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat is still owned just by the Peters family, including the father, Randy Peters, and his sons — and that’s from one of those sons, Scott Peters.
Q: Is Oakland Heights going to replace their steeple?
A: We sure do miss that part of our skyline, don’t we? The short answer is yes, Oakland Heights Baptist Church in Longview plans to replace the steeple, but the Rev. Kevin Linthicum, the church’s outreach and evangelism minister, told me this week that there’s not a specific timeline in place. The church could have a plan established in the next month or so.
(Just in case you’re scratching your head right now, the steeple was part of the destruction caused by a storm that tore through Longview in May.)