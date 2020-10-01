Editor’s note: Look for the return of new questions and answers next week. In meantime, enjoy this best-of column made up of Q&A from 2017:
QUESTION: I recently received a jury summons from Gregg County. My issue is the way they are returned to the county. The summons has our phone numbers, addresses, work information and our driver’s license numbers. It is not sealed. It is sent in a postcard-type format, open to all to view and could enable someone to steal our identities. Surely we can register online, drop off in person or send back to the county in a sealed envelope.
ANSWER: It’s been a while since I received a jury summons, so I spoke to Britnie Minor, supervisor in the Gregg County District Clerk’s Office, to go over how this works. As she explained it, you’re not supposed to return the questionnaire you described by mail if you’ll be reporting for jury duty.
She said the sealed cards, which are a little bit bigger than a postcard, arrive in people’s mailboxes with their name and address on the outside. Once opened, one side of the cards contain questions for potential jurors, including name, phone number, address, age and place of employment.
“The juror is asked to fill it out and bring it to court,” Minor said. “For no reason do we want them to fill it out and mail it to us.”
The other side of the card contains the reasons a potential juror might be exempted from serving. People claiming one of those exemptions should not fill out the questionnaire on the other side. Sign and date the card, and mail it back. A bar code on the card provides the county the necessary information it needs without sending any personal information through the mail.
Minor said there have been occasions when people fill out the questionnaire on the card and mail it back. In those situations, the clerk’s office holds the card and hands it back to the person when he or she reports for jury duty, explaining the correct process to be followed in the future.
So, bottom line, if you don’t have an exemption, don’t return the card by mail. Take it with you the day you report for jury duty.
Q: Russell Barnett from East Mountain died in the Vietnam War in a bombing run. Were his remains ever found, or are they still searching for them?
A: Yes, his remains were recovered about two years ago and buried earlier this year, according to news reports I found.
Air Force Capt. Robert Russell “Bear” Barnett, 32, was flying a B-57 bomber when he was shot down in Laos after making three bombing runs, just a few days before his tour of duty was to end. An old newspaper article I found from the Gilmer Mirror said he had been an “outstanding Bear football player” for Gladewater High School. He also played football at Baylor University.
The articles I found said Barnett’s plane crashed in 1966, but the site wasn’t found until 2005. His remains were recovered in 2015 and officially identified in 2016.
The news stories I found said his remains came home to Texas earlier this year and were buried in the Texas State Cemetery in Austin, with family and others in attendance.
Q: Can you tell me what the BRAT diet is?
A: Let me start by telling you what it isn’t: It is not a “diet” as in an intentional weight loss plan. Looking at it, though, I’m sure you would lose weight, just perhaps not in the healthiest of ways.
B.R.A.T. stands for bananas, rice, applesauce and toast, which are the major components of a diet that doctors recommended for years for people with diarrhea or vomiting. However, I found information that indicates doctors might be moving away from this recommendation, so I would check with a physician before putting yourself on this eating plan when you have an upset stomach.