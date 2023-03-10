QUESTION: Is the AARP providing tax help again this year?
ANSWER: Yes. Local AARP Tax-Aide volunteers provide free tax preparation assistance to anyone, but specifically for people older than 50 or people of low or moderate incomes.
Appointments are required and are available 12:30 p.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday through April 17, with Tax-Aide volunteers preparing taxes at the Beacon Center (formerly Wesley McCabe United Methodist Church) at 1115 Mobberly Ave. in Longview.
Assistance is not available for married people filing separately or for people with rental income.
Clients must bring their 2022 tax documents, a government-issued photo ID, Social Security number (card or document) for each person listed on the tax return as well as a 2021 tax return.
Make an appointment by calling (903) 238-3523 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.
Free assistance to file your taxes also is available online.
The United Way endorses myfreetaxes.com . Free help also is available online for people with an adjusted gross income of $73,000 or less through a program offered by the IRS in cooperation with tax preparation and filing software companies.
FOLLOW-UP: Some of y'all have been asking about when the next electronics recycling event will be, and I wanted to provide updated information on that.
The city of Longview will host an E-waste recycling event 8 a.m. to noon April 1, but you must register first for a voucher to participate. Get your voucher online. (Translate this to mean that recycling is limited, so don't wait to get signed up.)
The recycling event is at Teague Park. Recycling is available to Gregg County residents, and no commercial waste will be accepted.
The electronics recycling event is in conjunction with Keep Longview Beautiful's Love Longview event, an event that tackles a variety of service projects around the city with volunteers. Register to volunteer online.