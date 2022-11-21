As is Answer Line tradition, I will take a break today from our usual fare of questions and answers and take a moment to just celebrate this season. God is always been good to me, and I like to take this time to name just some of the things for which I've been most thankful in the past year:
1. Mr. Answer Line, the Answer Line Man Child and the Baby Answer Line (although admittedly it's time for me come up with a different name for my 8-year-old).
These three guys are good to me in so many ways. They are my heroes in a tale of how you get through Stage IV metastatic breast cancer.
2. Lifelong friends who are OK laughing and crying with me, often in the same conversation.
3. My sister and my beautiful niece who was born this year.
4. Getting to travel to Virginia this summer to attend one of my four brothers weddings and then getting to make a quick trip to Washington, D.C.
5. My other three brothers and their families, who have all been an important part of our lives.
6. Mail. I continue to receive a steady stream of cards from people who are praying for me and encouraging me. My mailbox has delivered sunshine almost daily for two years, and it touches my heart.
7. The bad husky. Ok. Her real name is Wednesday, and she's possibly the most beautiful animal I've ever seen, but she was so bad when she first came to us from a rescue group right around the time COVID-19 entered the world. She's much better now that she's realized she's here to stay, and I'm thankful for all the fun and companionship she brings to the Ferguson home. (But still, if you see a black and white husky running loose in midtown Longview, let me know. She still likes to have a good walk-about every once in a while.)
8. Coffee. It's fueling my world.
9. My friend Kelly Berryhill's salsa recipe. It's also fueling my world. If you ask nicely, I might share it with you.
10. The people I'm not sure how to describe. I'm afraid to try to name them all, but hopefully they know who they are. They're people who perhaps entered my life in one way and have become so much more over the years.
11. And as always, you, dear readers. I've been the shepherd of Answer Line for almost 14 years now, and I still love answering your questions.
I hope y'all have the best pecan pie, the softest rolls and creamiest mashed potatoes there are this week. Happy Thanksgiving.