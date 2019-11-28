Hello, dear readers, and happy Thanksgiving. I’m following Answer Line tradition today and taking a break from questions and answers to catalog some of the many things for which Answer Line is thankful.
This isn’t my whole list, because I have a lot. I hope you have the same problem — so many good things that they can’t be contained by one list:
Time: I finished chemotherapy as part of my breast cancer treatment about this time two years ago. I’m still cancer free, my hair has come back with a vengeance and I’ve been playing board games with my kids this Thanksgiving break. Time is a beautiful thing.
Good teachers: I had a lot of them at Pine Tree, Kilgore College and Stephen F. Austin State University. Now, my kids have great teachers, too. One of their teachers has especially been on my heart this year: Jackye Mosley. She was my oldest son Elijah’s kindergarten teacher at Pine Tree, and this year she’s my youngest son Peter’s kindergarten teacher as well. Both my kids had great preschool teachers, but the reading foundation she solidified for both of them is a true gift that they’ll cherish for the rest of their lives.
Public schools: We take the opportunity for education for everyone for granted, but it’s an amazing thing we need to protect and nurture.
Color: This fall’s colors were breathtaking.
Community: The Paul Boorman Trail is one of my favorite places in Longview. It’s beautiful, but the best part, I think, is the community that has formed there among the people who frequently use the trail. I had the privilege a few weeks ago of walking part of the trail with my friend John Richardson, who regularly spends his time cleaning up and caring for the trail. It was neat to see people who otherwise wouldn’t have known each other greeting each other by name and stopping to talk about life. There’s a lot more that happens on that trail than burning some calories.
The arts: I was reminded recently when I attended Longview Symphony and Theatre Longview performances what a vibrant arts community we have here. (I was super sad that we weren’t able to attend ArtsView Children’s Theatre’s production of “Newsies” this month.) We have music, museums, art, theater and dance, all right here in Longview. I hope you get the opportunity to enjoy it as much as I do.
Journalists: It’s fun to hate journalists these days, but all the real journalists I know are people who are committed to truth and justice, people who love telling the stories of the communities they serve and people who are willing to hold a mirror up to our society so we can decide if we like what we see. There’s a reason this profession is protected by the Constitution.
A couple of people who made the world a better place: My heart has been heavy about the deaths of two people this month who touched so many people’s lives. Pam Surles was a shepherd for some of Longview’s youngest residents for decades, as director of Asbury House and then as director of First Christian Church’s Prep School, where my youngest attended preschool. That most of my memories of her involve her smiling at and hugging a child says so much about who she was. Riley Crocker was a lot of wonderful things to a lot of people. My family knew him as a man who had a huge impact on many young men’s lives, including my brothers, through his work with Boy Scout Troop 618 at Greggton United Methodist Church. I’m so thankful for these two people’s lives.
This newspaper and you: The News-Journal has always been good to my family, and so have Answer Line readers. Thank you so much for being here. I hope your turkey is cooked to perfection and your pecan pie is delicious.