Dear readers,
I suspect y'all know the drill by now. I can't let Thanksgiving pass without taking a break from our usual questions and answers and recognizing the importance of this holiday — although now more than ever I strive to live in Thanksgiving every day.
My only problem this year is narrowing down my list of things for which I'm thankful. After all these years, I still apparently don't rate unlimited space in this newspaper. (You'd think being married to Mr. Answer Line, the managing editor, would also give me special privileges, but it doesn't). So here's my attempt at prioritizing the gifts I'm celebrating this year:
1. I'm still here because of God. He is working through good providers at Texas Oncology- Longview Cancer Center and good medicine, and I don't have the words to tell you how much the time he has given me means. My cancer continues to remain in check, asleep as my good doctor describes it, and I'm thankful for any of you who join in praying with me for more time. I specifically ask for 12 years.
2. Mr. Answer Line is the unsung hero of cancer treatment, make no mistake. Cancer and cancer treatment have had their way sometimes with my ability to get around, to climb stairs, to lift things or walk long distances. Because my treatment is working, I remain in what I think of as perpetual treatment — a good dose of chemotherapy and another drug that target my cancer every four weeks. A few days later, you'll mostly find me on the couch asleep for a couple of days. And Mr. Answer Line is there, not complaining, often taking care of meals, bathing kids, walking the bad Husky, doing all the heavy lifting and the laundry. He's really the one who should get a nap.
3. The Answer Line Man Child and Baby Answer Line are so sweet as well. If you see me out and about with them, you'll see two young men who make sure I make it up stairs OK. They carry all the things for me and are always checking on whether I need anything. I would never have wanted them to have this experience, but I can see how God is using it to shape them.
4. It is my privilege to continue to do what I've been doing in some form or fashion for the Longview News-Journal since I was about 20 years old, starting as an intern here. (I took some breaks in there, but I'm 47 now, so ... it's been a long time.) This is my hometown, and getting to tell this city's story, getting to tell the stories of people in this community is something I still love. I'm so thankful to get to do what I love, in a town I love, and thanks to some key people over the years, whom I also love.
5. I have friends who pray for me, who send me scriptures daily and who stop what they're doing if I'm nervous about test results and send spiritual encouragement. Those kinds of friends are worth their weight in gold. I hope all of you have people in your life like that.
6. And on this Thanksgiving, oh man, I'm thankful for my momma's cooking. I asked her to make me some Southern-style fried okra and peas, and she is, along with all the Thanksgiving favorites she's making sure everyone else gets as well. I hope your table is filled today with all your favorites dishes and surrounded by all your favorite people. Happy Thanksgiving.