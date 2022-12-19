Editor's note: This Answer Line originally was published March 15, 2018.
QUESTION: Somebody told me there were UFOs or something over the Atlantic on Dec. 21, that they actually had films of them. I don’t know if that’s true or not, but I haven’t read anything about it in the newspaper or in the news. If you could, elaborate on this?
ANSWER: You’re making journalists blush — going and doing something like not believing random rumors and trusting the newspaper to tell you the real story. It’s nice to hear someone acknowledge the truth is out there, and by out there, I mean in a newspaper somewhere. But I digress ...
Yes. There is some truth to what you heard. I don’t remember which publication I first read this in, but here’s the gist of what’s been reported by legitimate news sources:
It turns out the Department of Defense had a very X-Files kind of operation going on for a while. (If there were an actual Fox Mulder and Dana Scully working there, I could die happy.)
The Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program operated from 2007 to 2012. (One news report I found said some people who worked in the program continue to investigate incidents while working in other jobs within the department.)
In December, the defense department released two videos of encounters between U.S. Navy planes and unidentified aircraft. Here’s a part of one Washington Post column I found on the subject, by Christopher Mellon, a former deputy assistant secretary of defense for intelligence:
“In December, the Defense Department declassified two videos documenting encounters between U.S. Navy F-18 fighters and unidentified aircraft. The first video captures multiple pilots observing and discussing a strange, hovering, egg-shaped craft, apparently one of a ‘fleet’ of such objects, according to cockpit audio. The second shows a similar incident involving an F-18 attached to the USS Nimitz carrier battle group in 2004.
The videos, along with observations by pilots and radar operators, appear to provide evidence of the existence of aircraft far superior to anything possessed by the United States or its allies. Defense department officials who analyze the relevant intelligence confirm more than a dozen such incidents off the East Coast alone since 2015. In another recent case, the Air Force launched F-15 fighters last October in a failed attempt to intercept an unidentified high-speed aircraft looping over the Pacific Northwest.”
If you have access to the internet, you should perform a search to watch the videos. It’s pretty awesome stuff, although we can’t say for sure what it is.
Luis Elizondo, who headed the defense department program for a while, explained that in a December interview with NPR:
“If you’re asking my personal opinion from here, look, I’ve got to be honest with you, I don’t know where it’s from. But we’re pretty sure it’s not here,” Elizondo said. “Now does that mean it’s ‘out there’? Whether or not it’s Russian or Chinese inside or little green men from Mars or frankly your neighbor’s dog, I wanted to purposely steer away from that because I wanted to focus on truly the raw science: What were we seeing and did it pose a threat to national security?”
Q: I’ve noticed that March 17 is St. Patrick’s Day. I’m just wondering who was St. Patrick?
A: He’s known as the patron saint of Ireland, but he wasn’t actually from Ireland. He was born in Great Britain but was kidnapped by some Irish people at age 16 and held captive for six years. He became deeply religious during that time.
Later, when he was able to return to his country, he became a priest and was ordained bishop. He later returned to Ireland and converted many Irish people to Christianity.
We celebrate on the day he was reported to have died.