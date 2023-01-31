QUESTION: I have a question about two projects underway: One is the old Smotherman's location at Highway 80 and Bill Owens. The other is a large project on the west side of Judson Road, north of South Side Bank.
Can you tell me what the end result will be at each of them? I always read your Business Beat columns.
A: Well thank you, and I'm delighted to see you reading two columns I write.
At U.S. 80 and and Bill Owens Parkway you are seeing the construction of a new, combined location for MORSCO HVAC Supply and Morrison Supply Co. (I wrote about it in Business Beat in July 2022.)
It will be a 35,000-square-foot building at the southeast corner of Marshall Avenue and Lake Lamond Road.
Morrison and MORSCO are part of an Australian company, The Reece Group, a provider of plumbing, HVAC and waterworks products.
Much of the Judson Road property will be The Villas at Judson Road. The residential development by Conaway Homes will consist of 59-single family homes that the company will operate as a rental community. The homes will be about 1,400-1,500 square feet with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage.
The front of the property is planned for commercial businesses. I haven't hears anything yet about what, specifically.
Q: Why weren't there any signs placed naming the spur after Texas Ranger Glenn Elliott, like it was dedicated a while back.
A: Two signs were placed to designate Spur 63, from south of Marshall Avenue to the Judson Road/Spur 502 intersection, as the Texas Ranger Glenn Elliott Memorial Highway.
A brown sign is at either end of that section, one at the south end on the east side of Spur 63, across from Whataburger, and one at the north end on the south side of the merge lane from Judson Road/Spur 502 onto Spur 63.