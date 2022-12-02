ANSWER LINE NOTE: Stop. The. Presses.
I've always wanted to say that. And I really feel like this is an occasion that's worth it (except that the digital world has kind of made the phrase moot. But I digress).
Almost a year ago, Answer Line the reporter wrote about the demolition of the former, much-beloved Dari Creme restaurant, which was at 2011 S. High St. for many years.
(I found a 1957 newspaper article that says A.C. Brewer built and opened the hamburger restaurant in 1957. Although some of the details about the particulars are lost, I have been able to identify some of the other people who owned the restaurant over the years, including Lloyd and Sybil Barrow. They appear to have been followed by Laura Janel Watts and her husband, James Watts, from 1961-1976. Other people operated the restaurant after that, but I haven't been able to find a date for when exactly when it closed permanently. Also, while the people who own the property now said they were going to build another restaurant there, nothing has come to fruition.)
After the article about the demolition published Dec. 29, 2021, Shanna Street, the granddaughter of Lloyd and Sybil Barrow, and her mother, Sybil's daughter, Sandra Timmerman, reached out to me by email. Her grandfather had died just a couple of weeks before the demolition, which Street said was seven years after Sybil died. Someone had mailed him the article about the demolition, and it arrived just after he died.
"They brought the steak finger basket to life and with that life came the 'secret sauce.' Fresh burgers, fries, shakes, salads, cobblers, and so much more than what is offered at fast food restaurants today," she told me in an email. "We have the recipe to that 'secret sauce' as that was something they would not leave behind. It is sad to see the building is now gone but that someone remembered that secret sauce with that steak finger basket. Even if it was 30+ years ago. May good luck come to the new building and those who dine there."
I asked her if she would share the recipe, and she recently reached back out and sent it to me. She told me I could share it with this message, "Please share giving all credit to her (Sybil) and thank all the customers they had over the years, and may they continue to pass the recipe down to their families as well!"
Now, a couple of things: I have not tried this recipe, and it sounds like it makes a pretty large amount — as in what you'd make when you're preparing to serve it at a restaurant. Our food columnist, Barbara Richardson McClellan, said it could probably just be halved to make it a more manageable amount. I'll try it soon and tell y'all about the results. If you try it, send me a picture and tell me how it turned out.
So, Longview, here you go, a Christmas gift from the family of Sybil Barrow:
Dari Creme Cheese Sauce
Created by Sybil Marie Barrow
1.5 pounds grated cheese
1 quart mayonnaise
6 teaspoons garlic
1/3 cup salad oil
1/4 cup flour
1/2 tablespoon paprika
1/2 tablespoon mustard powder
2 cans (12 ounces) tomato paste
Mix dry ingredients and add all ingredients.
Whip to mix over low heat in a double broiler.
One last note: I also found a 2013 obituary for Laura Janel "Nell" Watts that said she had created the steak finger sauce recipe. It's possible there was a different sauce recipe used over the year. I've reached out to her family to see if I can get some more information.