ANSWER LINE NOTE: I took a day off a week ago, and my friends in the newsroom picked some past questions to appear in my usual column space. I am thankful to the reader who called in to point out that the information about timber rattlers being on the “threatened” list was no longer accurate.
The original question was, “Is it animal abuse to kill a snake?” The answer was no, and that it would likely be OK to kill a snake if you felt you or your family were in danger. However, hunting snakes requires a license, and, at the time I wrote that original answer, timber rattlesnakes were on the threatened list and couldn’t be killed.
Paul Crump, herpetologist in the Nongame and Rare Species Program in the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife, told me this week that the timber rattlesnake was removed from the threatened list earlier this year. He explained the process to determine which species are on that list was “completely revised” with new biological criteria.
“This new criteria focuses more on species with small geographic ranges, low population numbers, and/or high threat levels,” he said in an email. “The timber rattlesnake has quite a large range in Texas and although it is threatened by habitat loss and persecution by people, those threats do not appear significant enough at this time to justify the additional protections of the state threatened list. The species is still protected from all commercial activity.”
Q: Where is the Saturday real estate section insert? I have not been able to locate it on the e-edition.
A: I love the real estate section! And I did find it in the e-edition. It’s the last section in the Saturday paper online, Section C. I hope that helps.
Q: Some obituaries seems to appear late in the paper. I’ve noticed that some are printed the day after a person has been buried.
A: Timing of obituaries is a decision made by funeral homes and family members of the person who died.
All of that information is submitted to the News-Journal by funeral homes and family members, and they decide when the obituary will appear in the paper, so long as we receive it by the deadline for the paper they select.
Q: Could you tell me why there is a clock in the daily forecast of the News-Journal’s weather page? Is there any significance to the 1:35 time displayed on the clock?
A: The clock appears with the summary of the daily forecast and gives that infographic on the weather page a little bit of local flair — perhaps if you look closely you’ll recognize that clock is the one that’s on Tyler Street in downtown Longview. However, there’s no significance to the time.