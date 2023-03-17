QUESTION: Is there a time limit on when a will can be probated?
ANSWER: Yes. It is generally four years.
This issue is addressed in state law, in the Estates Code, which says: "Except as provided by Section 501.001 with respect to a foreign will, a will may not be admitted to probate after the fourth anniversary of the testator's death unless it is shown by proof that the applicant for the probate of the will was not in default in failing to present the will for probate on or before the fourth anniversary of the testator's death."
(A few terms: Probate means authenticating the will and appointing a person to oversee the distribution of assets in the will, and the testator is the person whose will is being addressed.)
If you want more information, you can read the state law online. Also, the Texas Young Lawyers Association published the Texas Probate Passport online.
Q: The company that the city of Longview loaned money to to help make apartments out of the old Petroleum Building in downtown Longview did not make their first repayment as required a couple of years ago, if I remember correctly. Has that company made the required payments since then?
A: Yes, city spokesman Richard Yeakley confirmed the company that turned the Petroleum Building into an apartment building named Alton Plaza is current on its loan payments.
He said the city received the $15,000 payments for 2021 and 2022 on May 27, for a total of $30,000.
For the sake of review, Austin-based Saigebrook Development of Austin owns the building and worked in partnership with O-SDA Industries to redevelop the property
The city of Longview loaned $600,000 to the project, with repayment originally scheduled to have started in June 2021, with annual payments at 0 percent interest for two years and then 18 years at 1 percent interest. However, the agreement with the city doesn't require those payments to be made if the apartment complex doesn't have positive cash flow and the payment may roll to the following year. Alton Plaza, however, is responsible for the full loan repayment at the end of the loan's term.
ANSWER LINE REMINDER: The window of opportunity to register for the city’s upcoming electronics recycling event is narrowing.
The event will be held from 8 a.m.-noon April 1 at Teague Park, but people who want to bring items to recycle must pre-register for a voucher. Edie Brown, the city's solid waste and fleet services manager, said that as of Wednesday, 58, or a little more than half of the available 90-100 vouchers had been reserved.
Register for a voucher online.