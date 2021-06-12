QUESTION: I’d like to know when the Longview Fairgrounds Trade Days is coming back.
ANSWER: After months of COVID-19 cancellations, it’s scheduled to return July 10-11. The Longview Jaycess typically host the event on the second full weekend of each month.
The Jaycees also organize the Gregg County Fair. It will return Sept. 10-18, the organization’s website says, after also being cancelled in 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns.
Q: In about 2007, a movie titled “Agenda” was shot in and around Longview. I believe the director was named Jonathan de la Luz. Is this movie available for viewing anywhere?
A: I contacted Luz by email, and I’m sorry to say it could be difficult to find the movie right now.
“Sadly, ‘Agenda’ has been out of traditional distribution for some years now,” he said.
I did a quick search on Amazon and eBay and found what appears to be copies of the movie for sale there, although Luz said he hopes they aren’t “pirated copies.”
“However, as you know movies, new and old, are available on a variety of streaming platforms. Hopefully one day ‘Agenda’ will pop up on one of these platforms and find a new audience,” Luz said.
Q: When and how will we find out the results of this year’s Best of East Texas competition?
A: The News-Journal’s advertising sales manager, Tracy Stopani, told me you can look for the Best of East Texas results in a special section that will publish July 30. Results also will be available online.
Q: What’s the status on the Gregg County commissioner and others charged with voter fraud?
A: The case is still pending. Online records show the next status hearing is in August.
For review, Pct. 4 Commissioner Shannon Brown and three others face charges related to the 2018 Democratic primary election, including multiple counts of engaging in organized election fraud, fraudulent use of mail ballot application, unlawful possession of ballot/ballot envelope, election fraud and tampering with a governmental record. The other people charged in the case are Marlena Jackson, Charlie Burns and DeWayne Ward.
Q: I’ve been out of town for a while. When I got back, I checked on the Luby’s, and it’s not around anymore, but there’s a sign for Jucys Seafood. Is that owned by the same people that own Jucys Hamburgers and Jucys Taco? If so, that would be awesome. Also, where is Ryan’s Steakhouse? I see the sign, but I don’t see the steakhouse. Did they move it someplace else in Longview?
A: Luby’s closed in 2020, and no, the restaurant that is planning to locate there is not associated with our beloved Jucys Hamburgers or Jucys Tacos. The restaurant that has indicated it’s locating in the former Luby’s is called “The Juicy Seafood,” and it’s part of a Montgomery, Alabama-based chain of franchised restaurants.
Longview no longer has a Ryan’s, but the sign remains where the business was located.