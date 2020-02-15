QUESTION: I’m calling about the automatic traffic control at Neiman Marcus Boulevard and Eastman Road. It’s frequently out of commission and switches back to manual. I’ve called the city numerous times. It gets fixed for a short period of time and then it’s broken again. Who do we need to talk to get this fixed?
ANSWER: City Traffic Engineer Stephen Ha said the city will continue to monitor that site, but replacement of the video detection system there isn’t warranted based on the malfunction history.
“The intersection of Eastman and Neiman Marcus is controlled by video detection cameras. Unfortunately, this equipment can be affected by equipment failure and can be affected by strong winds,” he said in an email. “When this happens, it can falsely detect a vehicle on Neiman Marcus Parkway which causes traffic on Eastman to stop. Whenever we receive a call, we dispatch a technician to diagnose and repair the problem. There are other detection systems, but each is subject to mechanical failures.”
Q: I saw a car with a license plate the other day that was labeled “manufacturer.” What is that?
A: It’s provided similar to plates used by dealerships.
State law says a “manufacturer” means a person who manufactures, distributes or assembles new vehicles.
“Instead of registering a new vehicle that a manufacturer intends to test on a public street or highway or to loan to a consumer ... the manufacturer may apply for, receive, and attach manufacturer’s license plates to the vehicle. If the vehicle to which the manufacturer’s license plates are attached is a commercial motor vehicle, the vehicle may not carry a load,” the law says.
Manufacturer license plates cost $40 per year.
Q: I was born and raised in Longview. When I was very young we lived in an area called the Pea Patch. It was in the area of Spur 63 and Whataburger. I can remember a couple of things about it. I have often wondered about the area and if there is any history concerning it.
A: I’m afraid I don’t have a really good answer for you, but I did get to talk to my friend and local historian Gene McWhorter, so that still counts as a good day for me.
You and I spoke on the phone and you told me you were talking about a time period in about the 1930s. McWhorter’s family has owned that property where Whataburger is located (the family owns the land, not the restaurant) for more than 100 years.
He doesn’t recall the area you’re talking about being known as the “pea patch,” but his great-grandfather, Bob Echols, did probably grow some peas in that area. McWhorter shared a great old video with me from 1941 showing what appears to be a harvest of peas.
“The area you’re talking about was the southeast corner of my great-grandfather Bob Echols’s main farm property, which ran west about a mile between the railroad and what is now Marshall Avenue as far as Gilmer Road, and north across the highway along both sides of Grace’s Creek to the former Nissan dealership. I’m guessing he acquired it between about 1880 and 1900,” McWhorter told me in an email. (This is the same family, by the way, that built Lake Lomond.)
“The only cultivated field I can remember in the Echols property along there was probably peas of some kind,” he said, adding that the field was supposedly north of Marshall Avenue at where Spur 63 now crosses.
The video he shared with me showed a highway and water towers on the hill between High and Center streets in the background. It also shows McWhorter’s grandfather, E.O. “Gene” McWhorter, at age 71 “supervising the harvest of what looks to me like a bumper crop of peas of some kind — presumably for silage to feed his cows at Lake Side Dairy,” McWhorter said.
Now, separately, I found Longview newspaper articles from the 1930s about what was called the “pea patch, which was outside of Longview in Gregg County. It was a work farm for prisoners in the Gregg County Jail and caused quite the controversy at the time because of the expense involved in operating the farm.