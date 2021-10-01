QUESTION: Recently, a new traffic light was installed and activated to accommodate the new shopping center at Loop 281 and Eastman Road. This signal also affects Alpine Christian Church/Academy and Tower Honda. When traveling west on Loop 281 and wanting to turn left into either ACA or Tower, there is not the option to yield (green arrow only). The sight line of oncoming traffic is clear, and it is very frustrating to sit and wait, with no oncoming traffic. It seems a blinking caution light would be a better option.
ANSWER: Interim Public Works Dwayne Archer explained that intersection has "several safety concerns "that limit the use of a flashing yellow left turn option."
"Some safety concerns include the high speed on Loop 281, the wide median, and the number of lanes," he said.
Q: After naming part of Spur 63 in Longview for Texas Ranger Glenn Elliott more than six years ago, I haven’t seen a sign that shows it anywhere on the road. Why are there no signs?
A: You just didn't know where to look.
The News-Journal reported in 2015 that then state Rep. David Simpson had sponsored legislation to honor the famed local Texas Ranger by designating Spur 63, from just south of Marshall Avenue to where it meets Judson Road/Spur 502 just north of Spring Hiill, the Texas Ranger Glenn Elliott Memorial Highway. (Elliott died in 2012.)
"Permanent signs will be placed at its north and south tips, paid for by the nonprofit Texas State Troopers Association," our 2015 story said.
I went looking for the signs just to be sure, and found both of them: one at the south end on the east side of Spur 63, across from Whataburger; and one at the north end on the south side of the merge lane from Judson Road/Spur 502 onto Spur 63.
Q: There is an email and social media post that has circulated that says the "swamp runs deep" and lists a whole bunch of elected officials and others and their connections to George Soros. Is this information correct?
A: I'm glad you asked, and I'll try not to preach too much about not believing everything you read, especially if it doesn't list sources for its information that you can verify or if the information doesn't clearly come from a legitimate source of information. (Hmmm.... I did it anyway. I just preached. I'm not sorry.)
So, the information you sent me included a long list of these reported connections and said, "I knew some of these connections, but many are new. It is obvious that just a few people control our government. Basically, George Soros is counting all our votes. All these companies should be fired. Read toward the bottom.... Here's the whole list of the animals, and creatures and blood suckers who live in the swamp. You've seen some of the names before. Many on the list you haven't seen or known about before — and it'll surprise you... or maybe it won't...."
Then it goes through an extensive list of supposed connections to George Soros. The list is lenthy so I'm going to have to break it up over a couple of columns, starting with this allegation: "Yes, the governor of Michigan used to work for George Soros."
Reuters news service (a legitimate news source) wrote a good "fact check" feature in 2020 in which it determined this is not true.
"Recent posts include the claim that the Gov. (Gretchen) Whitmer 'used to work for George Soros.' This allegation was amplified earlier this year by conservative voice Chuck Woolery .... Chelsea Lewis, deputy press secretary of Whitmer’s office, told Reuters via email that the claim is 'completely false information.' As explained by Michigan State University, Whitmer’s alma mater, after graduating in 1998 she worked at the law firm Dickinson Wright for two years... before being elected to the House of Representatives in 2000....."
Reuters also said this was false: "Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom is Nancy Pelosi's nephew." Reuters reported that Newsom's aunt, Belinda Barbara Newsom, was once married to Nancy Pelosi's brother-in-law, Ron Pelosi. They divorced in 1977.
There were a lot more allegations in what you sent me. We'll keep plugging away at them.