QUESTION: I love the new and old Longview trails and that all sorts of people walk them — old, young, every nationality, bikes, strollers, scooters, dogs. I wondered if they were going to put mileage markers on the new trails? So far they haven’t.
ANSWER: Yes. They will have mileage markers when everything is done, with each trail being marked separately.
The Paul Boorman Trail already is marked between Loop 281 and Marshall Avenue in both directions.
I’ll note separately that the Boorman and Cargill Long trails also have 911 markers to assist the police and fire departments in responding to emergencies on the trails.
“They are labeled PB-1 through PB-12 and are tied to the city’s GPS because the trail is too long to have one official address,” Scott Caron, the city’s parks and recreation director, said of the Boorman Trail. “They are approximately 1/4 of a mile apart, but they are not mileage markers. In case of an emergency, a person can make note of the nearest 911 mile marker to alert first responders. Cargill Long also has the 911 markers with CL on them.”
When the Guthrie Trail is completed — remember that construction is ongoing to complete the path that will connect the Paul Boorman and Cargill Long trails — the city will place mileage and 911 markers.
“Since it will be one continuous trail from Highway 80 to Fourth St., we have been waiting for construction to be complete until we do that,” Caron said in an email. “Also, Cargill Long will get the mileage markers when construction is complete there.”
The City Council has awarded the contract for reconstructing Cargill Long Trail. Caron said work is expected to start around Sept. 1 and be complete about five months later, in early 2022.
Q: Is Dan Bongino on the radio anywhere in East Texas?
Yes. The show’s website says you can hear it on KSFA-AM(860) in the Tyler-Longview area.
You can also listen to the show online at bongino.com or as a podcast.
(Dan Bongino is a former Secret Service agent and New York police officer with a new show through Westwood One. His website says the show, “tackles the biggest political issues, debunking both liberal and conservative establishment rhetoric.”)
Q: Why has the city of Longview stopped putting a sanitation truck in the Juneteenth Parade?
A: I checked in with Acting Public Works Director Dwayne Archer on this question.
“We are always excited about being invited to participate in the MLK Parade and have many times,” he said in an email. “As for the Juneteenth Parade, that is not an event we have been invited to be a part of in the past.”
Q: What is in the building at the corner of Gilmer Road and the loop across from Walgreens that used to be a free standing emergency room for a short while? There are always a lot of cars around it, but have seen no sign or anything to tell what is there.
A: It’s now part of a different freestanding emergency room operation in Longview. Hospitality Health ER, which is on McCann Road, began using the building during the COVID-19 surge in 2020.