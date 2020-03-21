QUESTION: I am wondering what country or entities hold our national debt. I have heard two answers and was hoping to find out the correct one. Is there more information about who owns the debt?
ANSWER: The U. S. Department of the Treasury maintains the website usaspending.gov, and it includes all sorts of useful information.
That website says that at the end of 2019, the federal government had $3.5 trillion in revenue and $4.5 trillion in spending. That led to a deficit, of course, which helped bring our total national debt to $22.7 trillion. Here’s what the Treasury says about who owns that debt:
“The largest segment of federal debt holders is made up of domestic investors. Domestic investors hold $7.5 trillion in federal debt. The Social Security trust funds have $2.9 trillion of federal debt and the Federal Reserve holds another $2.1 trillion. Chinese and Japanese investors hold $1.1 trillion each.”
The website also provides this breakdown: “At the end of July 2019, 44% of federal debt was owned by investors from the United States, including the Federal Reserve. The various trust funds operated by the United States government, like the Social Security and Medicare trust fund accounts, held another 26% of federal debt. Foreign investors owned the remaining 30% of federal debt.”
Q: I wonder why I have only heard one “expert” one time emphasize using a paper towel to turn off the faucet after washing your hands. Why is this being overlooked?
A: Hmmm, well I can’t say with certainty, but I couldn’t find that recommendation in the multiple locations I looked at on the website for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Perhaps that has something to do with it.
I did, however, find that step listed in the handwashing techniques detailed on the Texas Department of State Health Services website (and on at least one other state health department’s website). Here are those steps, which the state says are from the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC):
“Wet hands with warm running water.
Apply handwashing agent (soap) and thoroughly distribute over hands.
Vigorously rub hands together for 10 to 15 seconds, generating friction on all surfaces of the hands and fingers, including thumbs, backs of fingers, backs of the hands, and beneath the fingernails.
Rinse hands thoroughly to remove residual soap then dry using paper towels dispensed from holders that require the user to remove them one at a time.
If the sink does not have foot controls or an automatic shutoff, a paper towel may be used to shut off the faucet to avoid recontaminating the hands.”
Note, the CDC says to scrub your hands for 20 seconds, or the amount of time it takes to sing “Happy Birthday.” Also, I did seem some warnings — be sure that you don’t use the paper towel you just used to shut off the water to then dry your hands. That could contaminate them all over again.