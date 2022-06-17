Editor’s note: Answer Line was on assignment this week. Look for new questions and answers to return soon. In the meantime, enjoy these best-of entries from 2017:
QUESTION: Is there a law regulating motorized chairs on the road? There was one in the shade of the trees on Teague Street that I almost didn't see. They are always in that area.
ANSWER: Yes, there is a law, and it says people using such chairs are considered pedestrians.
Longview Police Sgt. Buddy Molpus pointed me toward a section in the Texas Transportation Code pertaining to "Operators of Certain Mobility Devices." (Have I said lately how much I appreciate Sgt. Molpus? I almost made a big mistake when trying to find the section of the law that addresses this situation, but he steered me onto the right path.) This section of the law applies to devices people with physical disabilities use for transportation that have three or more wheels, are propelled by battery powered motors, that can't go faster than 8 mph and don't have more than one forward gear.
Because people using those devices are considered pedestrians, that means "the same laws that apply to pedestrians on the roadway apply to persons on a 'motorized mobility device,' " Molpus said.
Q: I've been noticing a lot of storage buildings being used in the city for homes in the backyards of homeowners. These units have no electricity and no water or sewer for them. Is this legal to do?
A: It's not legal as you're describing it, but there are situations in which something like that could be allowed. Longview Development Services Director Michael Shirley went over some of these rules for me. Here is some basic information:
People may not use a travel trailer or recreational vehicle to live in or for overnight stays at their homes. They can store them at their house (specific guidelines apply), but they cannot live in them. Mobile homes also cannot be placed in a single-family home neighborhood.
Storage buildings could be converted to living quarters, but their construction style is "very different" from what would normally be considered a detached bedroom or dwelling (like a mother-in-law or guest house). The building code would have to applied to the modifications to convert a storage building into legal living space.
"We do allow accessory houses like pool houses and mother-in-law suites so long as they're not being rented out or don't violate the multi-person rooming house ordinance," Shirley said. "We have had a few times where someone wants to take the prefab storage building and convert it into a mother-in-law suite or pool house."
In such cases, the structure must have a permanent foundation, insulation and other features required for a dwelling in the building code.
Shirley said the city hasn't seen such situations often.
"It's doable, but it's probably easier just to start from scratch with that idea in mind and build it from scratch as an accessory dwelling," he said.
Complaints about such situations can be reported to the city's code enforcement office at (903) 237-2760, the planning and zoning office at (903) 237-1072 or by using the city's online and mobile application CitySend. Visit longviewtexas.gov for information.