QUESTION: I noticed after the big snow and freeze we had that many pine trees now have brownish needles toward the top. Is that from the weather? Are they going to be OK?
ANSWER: I found a great article from the Texas A&M Forest Service on this topic from March 4 on the AgriLife Today website. Yes, it’s from our crazy winter weather, although it might not have shown up right away.
“The most common sign of freeze damage on trees is the turning of needles and leaves from a dark green to a strange reddish-gray color,” Eric Taylor, Texas A&M Forest Service silviculturist based in Overton, said in the article I found. “Other than the strange color, the crowns of these trees seem to be fully intact and show minimal breakage from ice loads.
“Typically, ice loads during winter storms bring physical damage to trees. February’s storm was a different story though. Only rarely, in confined areas, were mechanical breakage or severe bending of forest trees found. Texas A&M Forest Service conducted an aerial timber assessment survey last week over 509,000 acres in East Texas and found no significant damage to the timber resource.”
Needles and leaves that showed damaged “were impaired, likely from the formation of ice crystals inside the leaf cells causing the cell walls to rupture.”
“However, native trees are adapted to this and responded by shutting off, abscising, their leaves or needles that were no longer functioning, causing a discoloration of leaves. Fortunately, trees are resilient and have the ability to leaf out again when the initial growth is damaged or destroyed,” the article says.
Taller trees and those on the edges of a forest might have experienced more damage, but the article says most East Texas trees will survive the damage from our snowmaggedon.
Q: I usually read stories about people arrested for having a controlled substance, and almost every time, if not every time, it gives an amount of drugs. There was an article this week about a woman who possessed between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Why are these brackets usually mentioned? Is the sentence, if found guilty, based on the amount of the controlled substance they had?
A: Yes. Generally speaking, the more drugs a person has, the higher the range of punishment that person faces. Other issues factor in as well. The woman you mentioned, Felisha Diane Williams, 39, had pleaded guilty in Upshur County to possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. (The article said she had methamphetamine.) She also had previous convictions, which added to the time she was sentenced to prison.
Q: I’m not complaining, just wondering, where does the football league get enough money to pay all of these huge salaries? Surely they can’t get that much from gate revenue.
A: The National Football League and teams have all sorts of revenue sources — TV deals, sponsorships, gate revenues, merchandise sales, parking fees and luxury suites in the stadiums, for instance.