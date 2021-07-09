Editor's note: Answer Line was on assignment this week. Look for new questions and answers next week. In the meantime, enjoy this best-of column from March 2016:
QUESTION: Diesels are constantly parked on the shoulder, where there's not enough room, at the entrance ramp for Interstate 20 at FM 450. Who would we talk to see about getting that prohibited? They park down at the very end, and drivers have to watch them as they're getting on I-20. It's extremely hazardous, and the truck drivers throw out their trash and urinate in public where our families can see them.
ANSWER: This feels like an Answer Line failure because I haven't been able to find a good remedy for you. The first thing I did was contact the Texas Department of Transportation's Atlanta office, which the area you mentioned falls under. I asked about the possibility of making parking on the shoulder there illegal. I'm sorry to say it seems that won't happen. Here's what Marcus Sandifer, spokesman for the Atlanta TxDOT office, said about the issue:
"This is a problem TxDOT has at many of our interstate entrance and exit ramps, especially in rural areas. We have tried installing 'No Parking' signs along the ramps in the past and found they were largely ineffective and ignored by truckers," Sandifer said. "They became a maintenance issue because they were constantly knocked down and damaged. Currently, we install such signs in areas located inside city limits where the local city government requests such signs and are willing to enforce them."
As I'm sure you're aware, the entrance ramp you mentioned is not inside Hallsville's city limits.
I also contacted the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, and Lt. Jay Webb confirmed the truckers are not violating any traffic laws parking there. Littering and urinating in public would violate laws, though. (They're misdemeanors.) However, Webb said the sheriff's office doesn't have the manpower to station an officer there to monitor the situation. Law enforcement is sometimes proactive in its efforts, but typically for offenses that are greater than Class C misdemeanors (which is what urinating in public would be).
He did say that there is a way for motorists and people living in that area to report violations. If you see someone urinating there, for instance, you can take note of the truck's license plate and note the description of the person you see doing so. You can then file a complaint with the sheriff's office, and that might provide a way for the sheriff's office to issue a citation.
If you're shaking your head thinking that doesn't sound like a good solution, I have to agree. Unfortunately, that's the only thing I've found that's even close to an answer.
I also spoke with County Commissioner James Greer, who agreed there is a problem at this location, but he said he didn't think there was anything the county could do about it. He did say he would check with TxDOT to verify that.
Q: Where do you take toxic chemicals to have them disposed of properly, such as old sprays or paint thinner, old containers of chemicals? We're cleaning out a barn, and there are jugs of different weed sprays. We need to know where to take those toxic chemicals.
A: If any of the items you mentioned are industrial chemicals, you'll need to take them to a company that specializes in disposing of hazardous chemicals. (I can't make recommendations, but you can do an internet search for "chemical disposal companies" to find one.) If they're household chemicals — paint thinner, weed killer, cleaning sprays — you can dispose of them yourself after you turn them into a solid. (That is of course if you can't use them yourself or give them to someone else to use.) Mix sand or kitty litter with the chemicals and let it dry out. Then you can throw them out with the trash.