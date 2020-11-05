QUESTION: Probably by the time you get this, the election will be over, but when I see political ads that are negative against a politician, can the one it is talking about file a lawsuit against the opponent who is putting out the ad?
ANSWER: Well, I think we can sue each over just about anything, but the real issue is truth. It’s not enough to just say something that isn’t nice about a candidate or to criticize a candidate or elected official. A lawsuit generally would have to prove that the information was inaccurate and harmful — probably willfully inaccurate would be a better description based on what I’ve read about the laws and various cases. Even then, though, I think we’re all aware there are separate standards for advertising on television, in print publications such as the newspaper and on the radio and advertising on social media. Our laws haven’t caught up with that area of advertising, with the Federal Elections Commission remaining largely hands-off in that arena, for a variety of reasons.
Q: I saw an article the News-Journal did this summer about a flag retirement ceremony that Troop 201 held at Teague Park to burn worn out flags from a local cemetery. I have a worn out flag that needs to be respectfully disposed of. How can I participate in a future ceremony?
A: Answer Line’s babies — well, I guess they’re not babies anymore — participate in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, so I know they both have requirements and opportunities to participate in these kind of respectful ceremonies on more than one occasion each year. The Girl Scouts of America also participate in similar ceremonies So, I’ll start with that advice: Find yourself any kiddo involved in those programs and ask if the boy or girl has a ceremony coming up for which you could submit a flag.
Separate good news, though: My oldest son is part of Troop 621 here in Longview, and we happen to have a flag retirement ceremony coming up at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Teague Park. News-Journal Publisher Stephen McHaney has graciously agreed to let me put a collection box for worn out flags in the News-Journal lobby today and tomorrow, at 320 E. Methvin. Please feel free to drop flags off there during regular business hours, or feel free to show up a little early to Saturday’s ceremony to deliver your flag that needs to be retired.
I am unaware of any place in Longview where people can regularly drop off flags in need of retirement, but I trust readers will let me know if I’ve missed something.
Also, the newspaper is always happy to run notices from organizations providing these kinds of services. You can email newsroom@news-journal.com.
Q: Looking at the obituaries, how does the Longview News-Journal get information on who has died?
A: The information comes from family members and funeral homes. You may contact our obituary department by calling (903) 232-7239 or by emailing obits@news-journal.com.