QUESTION: On April 8 there was a story in the News Journal about two deaths on FM 2751. I don’t believe there have been follow-up reports about the names of the victims, the results of the autopsy, any charges, etc. Did I miss a follow up story?
ANSWER: You didn’t miss it. I followed up with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office this week to get additional information about the double homicide, a crime that was described as a capital murder in documents I obtained. Those documents say the bodies of Wilbert Earl Rollins II, 36, and Yoshica Roshae Wiley-Zeno, 20, were found about 11:30 p.m. April 7 at his home at 1827 FM 2751 outside of Longview. The reports say they had been shot multiple times. Deputies had been called to the home by a friend who also is a business associate of Rollins and Rollins’ girlfriend. The two people went to the home after they were unable to reach Rollins for most of the day and discovered the bodies.
Records indicate Rollins operated a tax preparation company, dry cleaning service and Sensations gentleman’s club. Wiley-Zeno worked for him at the club, the documents from the sheriff’s office say, and they were in a relationship.
The homicides are still under investigation.
Q: The Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux’s website lists Longview as a “sold franchise” town. I am glad as they have great Louisiana style food. Also, Tyler and Texarkana already have the restaurant, and I felt that Longview was left out.
Do you think Answer Line could pry out some details from the franchise?
A: As it turns out, I’m not that good.
“We are not to a point within our franchise agreement to be able to release these details yet,” company spokeswoman Kelly McNamara told me.
Q: I’ve heard the Longview Police Department removed motorcycle officers from the street and that there aren’t as many police vehicles patrolling the city. I can’t get anyone to tell me why. Is this true?
A: Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton told me this is not true. The department’s traffic division — officers whose responsibilities include investigating fatal wrecks — consists of nine officers who work in a combination of cars and motorcycles. Officers have to be specifically certified to ride motorcycles, and Thornton said the department has four of those officers right now. However, a couple of them have been off work for various reasons. It’s possible that’s what you’ve noticed.
Thornton said there’s also been no change in the number of patrol officers keeping watch over the city.
BOOK DONATION FOLLOW-UP: As a follow-up to a question in June about whether the Longview Public Library is accepting book donations, Library Director Jennifer Eldridge let me know that the nonprofit organization Friends of the Longview Public Library, which uses the donated books in sales that benefit the library, will revisit the issue of accepting donations in the fall. Many of the volunteers in that group are considered at-risk during the coronavirus pandemic, and because of that, the group is not accepting donations.