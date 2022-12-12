QUESTION: Can you please identify what is in front of the drainage areas on the loop between Gilmer Road and Fairmont? It looks like sand bags and a roll of hay. What is the purpose of that?
ANSWER: Thanks for asking. I was wondering this myself.
The Texas Department of Transportation is installing sidewalks along Loop 281 in that area. (I think that's pretty exciting all by itself.)
Our local TxDOT folks told me those are erosion control logs, which are designed to stop sediment from entering the storm drain system during construction that disturbs the oil around those inlets.
Of course, the sidewalk project between Fairmont Street and Gilmer Road is doing just that, disturbing the soil. You'll notice that some of the erosion control logs are sitting where they block the entrance to the storm drain.
Others are on top of the storm drain, ready to be placed in what TxDOT called the storm drain's "throat" as construction moves to those locations.
Erosion control logs are made of wood fiber mulch that is "encased" in netting.
Q: Jim Fisher is building an apartment complex for seniors on H.G. Mosley. When will they be done and when will leasing begin?
A: I checked in with his office, and it looks like the complex will be completed toward the end of March or April. Leasing won't begin until closer to that date, and no, rents have not yet been set.
Wildwood Village Apartments will offer "high end" apartments for people 55 and older. The complex consists of 28 units on 2 acres.
Fisher previously said units will be one-bedroom with 1,000 square feet. Apartments will feature gas ranges, refrigerators and stackable washers and dryers and towel warmers in the bathrooms.
The complex also will offer covered parking, a dog park, patios for downstairs units and controlled access to the building using a smart phone application.