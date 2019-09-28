Editor’s note: Answer Line will return with new questions and answers Thursday. In the meantime, here are a selection of “best of” questions:
QUESTION: I was in the “turn right on red” lane at Fourth Street and Loop 281 in Longview. I was pointed south on Fourth to turn right onto the loop. I made sure there was no moving traffic, and I began my turn. I had seen the traffic on the loop starting to turn left onto Fourth, when suddenly a vehicle made a U-turn at the protected left and came into my lane and almost hit me broadside.
All of this U-turn at intersections became chronic after these raised dividers were installed on the loop. My light was red. I stopped and proceeded right on red. The other guy had a protected left turn, not a protected U-turn. Who might have been found at fault?
ANSWER: U-turns are legal at intersections on Loop 281 when drivers have the green light in the left turn lane. Longview police spokeswoman Kristie Brian said that means that if you’re turning right on a red light, it’s your duty to yield to the flow of traffic.
“They have the green light,” she said of the driver in the left turn lane in this kind of situation. “Even though they’re making a U-turn, it doesn’t matter. You still have to yield to them.”
Q: What is the state law that requires school districts to list the salaries paid to their employees? Is there a web page that lists these figures?
A: Salary information for public employees — people who work at schools, city and county governments, for instance — is public under the Texas Public Information Act. Public entities’ budgets also are considered public information. However, I have been unable to find a law that specifically requires schools to automatically generate some kind of separate, detailed list with salary information. The Texas Education Code does require school districts to post a “summary budget” on their websites, if they have one, or in the administrative office, but that is just a summary and likely would not have individual salary information.
So I suggest you contact the administrative office of the district you’re interested in to find the person in charge of responding to public information requests. Tell that person what you’re looking for and be prepared to make a written request for the information, which is what triggers the requirements of the Public Information Act.
For information on open government rules in Texas, visit the attorney general’s website at oag.state.tx.us and look under the “Open Government” tab.
Q: I travel north on Airline Road several times each week to the Judson Post Office. Because there is now a detour at the intersection of Pliler-Precise Road, traffic is diverted west toward Judson Road.
About 10 days ago, I first noted a large German shepherd that apparently had been struck by a car and killed, about 50 feet west of the intersection. I contacted the city of Longview, but was told there was nothing city staff members could do because it was outside of the city limits. A few days later, I contacted Gregg County Pct. 1, and a man who answered the phone said they would check on it.
As I write to you a week later, it’s still there. Can you tell me the proper agency to call in the future, should I encounter such a situation?
A: So, a broad answer first: the correct agency does depend on where you are. If you’re on a state-maintained highway, you could report it to the Texas Department of Transportation. You can find phone numbers for district offices at www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/district.html .
Inside the city limits of Longview, the sanitation division responds to dead animal calls. Call that office at (903) 237-1250 or use the mobile or online CitySend app. (That’s how it’s handled in Longview, by the way. I expect it’s different from city to city.)
If you’re outside the city and not on a state-maintained highway, the county handles dead animal calls. I gather that process differs from county to county, but in Gregg County, you did the right thing. You found the appropriate county commissioner’s office and called.