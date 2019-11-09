QUESTION: I just heard LISD is going down to 5A next year. Is this true? Do they count students in just the high school to determine classification or the entire district? How many students has LISD lost since the last time they calculated for classification?
ANSWER: We don’t know for sure what will happen with Longview ISD’s classification yet.
On Oct. 25, our education reporter, Kristen Barton, reported enrollment numbers from what’s known as ”Snapshot Day” for area school districts. Those numbers are the primary driver for UIL size classification that occurs every two years, but not the final determination. Also, UIL won’t release the enrollment numbers that it will use in determining 2020-2022 classifications until Jan. 17, and then district alignments will be announced Feb. 3. (Keep in mind there are other factors that can determine alignments, including that schools can choose, for instance, to be placed in a higher enrollment classification if it’s better for the district’s competition travel.)
Longview ISD’s total enrollment on Snapshot Day was, 8,457.5, which is a 110.5-student drop from 2018-19 enrollment of 8,568 and down 174.5 students from 2017-18 Snapshot Day enrollment of 8,632 students.
It is the size of the high school, though, that plays into UIL classification. The high school’s Snapshot Day number this year was 2,186.5, which includes the Longview Early Graduation High School. (Yes, there’s a calculation there that considers part-time students.) That number is down 56 students from the 2,242.5 students enrolled in the high school when the 2018-2020 classifications were determined. At that time, UIL’s enrollment number to be considered 6A was 2,190, but remember, we don’t know what that number will be for the next two years.
Q: Do you know anything about why they keep changing the time? My daddy was a farmer all his life. He said (daylight saving time) was for the golfers in Washington. He said it sure wasn’t for the farmers and the working men.
A: All I can tell you is that you (and any friends you have who agree with you) need to start bugging your lawmakers about this issue. There have been efforts to get out of the fall back/spring forward system — some states have already done so, but several efforts along those lines failed in the Texas Legislature this year.
Q: Regarding Longview ISD’s common assessments: Has anyone found out the statistics from the common assessment testing the district does? I haven’t seen them share anything, but I would like to know more about what the results are for what they are doing.
A: On Thursday, Answer Line provided some information about common assessments in Longview ISD from Melanie Pondant, the district’s director of secondary curriculum and Judson STEAM Academy principal, and John York, director of elementary curriculum. Common assessments are given to students about every three weeks to track student progress toward learning the required curriculum and diagnose where students might need additional help.
York said the answer to your question is in the district’s accountability data.
“We haven’t had an (improvement required) campus in the Longview Independent School District in the last three years,” York said. “We attribute that to our curriculum alignment review system we have in place....”
He said the district’s goal is for all campuses to be rated “A” by the Texas Education Agency; to receive the maximum number of distinction designations possible (six at elementary campuses and seven at secondary campuses); and for 90 percent of students to score 90 percent on all assessments.
Two of the campuses were rated A this year; seven were rated B; four other campuses received Cs, but one of those campus’ ratings, East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, is linked to the rating at Ware Elementary School.
“This past year Longview ISD earned 40 academic distinction designations which is more than other surrounding districts in the region,” York said in information he provided.