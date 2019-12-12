QUESTION: Dr. Coppedge wrote a column about the potential impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate. He stated that the senate could call Democrat witnesses like Hillary Clinton that would muck up the trial. I remember Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial case was presented by managers from the U.S. House of Representatives. I know senators are not allowed to speak during the trial, so will some Republican lawyers be able to call and question witnesses?
ANSWER: For readers who missed it, you’re referencing a Nov. 23 column by retired general surgeon Dr. John Coppedge. He said:
“The Republicans will control the chamber, will set the rules, will decide which witnesses can or cannot appear. And all the witnesses that the Democrats prevented from appearing before the House impeachment hearing proceedings will certainly be asked to appear.
“And the potential ‘guest list’ includes not only the obvious Hunter Biden, but also would certainly unmask and include the ‘whistleblower.’ Hillary could be called. The list is too long to enumerate here. And it is a “nightmare list” for the Democrats. Testimony could include damaging things for former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Schiff, James Comey, Andrew McCabe et al.”
I turned to LeTourneau University’s John Barrett, assistant professor of political science, for some help with this, and I think right now it’s hard to say with 100 percent certainty what this trial would look like.
We know Supreme Court Justice John Roberts would preside over the trial, and we know that the senators essentially would act as a jury.
“That’s where you get the idea of them not talking in the way a juror wouldn’t interrupt,” Barrett said. “Now that said, they can forward questions on to the house manager.”
The Senate in 1986 adopted impeachment guidelines, and while it sets procedures that do appear to prevent the senators from directly asking questions during the trial, Barrett said it’s still possible for the Senate to bend those rules or outright change them to their liking.
“There’s a lot of flexibility there,” he said, so it is possible senators could end up asking questions or calling witnesses if they so decided to allow it.
Generally, though, the idea is that the managers from the House of Representatives act as prosecutors, calling and questioning witnesses. The president also would be allowed to present a defense through his attorneys, which might mean his representatives could cross-examine witnesses and call witnesses.
But the general idea is that the senators are supposed to sit and listen and not be actively involved in debate during the trial.
However, as Barrett explained it, the Republicans have the majority in the Senate, so they will control the impeachment process there. It’s possible they could reach out to the Democrats to work that out together, but I think we can all agree that isn’t likely in the current atmosphere.
Barrett said the decision about the process will weigh such issues as whether only written statements will be accepted from witnesses or prerecorded depositions, for instance.
“That’s up to the Senate, and I think that’s a political question,” Barrett said, explaining that those decisions can affect the length of the trial. The length of the trial can be good or bad for each side. “There’s calculations on all sides about what best favors their side.”
So it sounds like the possibilities are wide open.
”It’s all about the procedures and how long it goes on,” Barrett said. “Nothing is going to happen until after the New Year.”
Elections are right around the corner, and both parties will be concerned about how the voters would view a six-month-long process, for example.
“I would suspect you’re going to see a shorter rather than longer process,” Barrett said.
Q: I have several men’s dress shirts that the bottom button hole is horizontal, but the rest of the button holes are vertical. Why is this made that way?
A: The idea is that the bottom button, and often the top button as well, get pulled and tugged on more than the other buttons because of their locations. To avoid stretching the shirt or button hole, the holes are made horizontally to reduce stress on the button and prevent a button from getting ripped out.
You might also notice that the stitching around those holes is thicker as well — again to make the holes that are pulled on more than the others stronger.