Editor's note: This column originally was published Dec. 22, 2018:
QUESTION: We recently held a large catered event at a local facility and were told because of health regulations we could not donate the extra food that was not served to the local mission. Wasn’t there an act during the Clinton administration that allowed for these type of donations to be made?
ANSWER: The federal Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Food Donation Act protects people and organizations from criminal and civil liability when they donate food or grocery products to nonprofits who distribute food to people in need. If the people who donated the food didn’t know there was something wrong with it, but it ended up harming someone, they wouldn’t be liable.
The law does not negate food handling laws, and that’s the rub. As Longview Environmental Health Manager Leish Kidd-Brooks explained to me, rules such as ensuring food is kept at the proper temperature, whether it’s food meant to be served hot or cold, are the issue here.
Q: I have a question about the Bizarro comic strip in the Longview News-Journal. Every one of this strip has an eyeball, a rabbit, a flying saucer and what looks like a piece of pie in it. Are they supposed to signify something?
A: Yes. Here’s what cartoonist Dan Piraro has to say about the symbols you see in his cartoons (although I should note that he’s largely turned his comic over to someone else to produce most days):
“Ever notice a seemingly random piece of pie on the floor in one of my cartoons? Or an eyeball peeking out from behind something, a stick of lit dynamite under a chair, or a small one-eyed alien floating near the ceiling? These are the Bizarro Secret Symbols. Now that you’ve found the page explaining them, you can discover what they mean and how they can improve your life. ”
Here are the symbols:
The Flying Saucer of Possibility: “The UFO/alien is a symbol of the immense and immeasurable universe and all its possibilities.”
The Bunny of Exuberance: “In all of us resides a little child with an overwhelming sense of wonder and exuberance for life. ... The bunny, peeking his cute little furry head up from some unexpected place, is that child within you.”
The Eyeball of Observation: “The eye is the symbol of eternal watchfulness. In each cartoon, the eye is watching the action in the cartoon, and it is watching you read the cartoon. It also watches you watching it watch you and the cartoon...”
The Inverted Bird: “Birds are creatures of great visual beauty, intelligence, and enchanting musical abilities (except for chickens).... The Bizarro bird is represented upside-down to show the importance of individuality....”
The Pie of Opportunity: “Opportunity is like a piece of pie underfoot. We must watch for it, for if we do not see it we may step in it and get sticky fruit and crust between our toes....”
The Mighty Oyl: “‘O2’ stands for Olive Oyl, who was and shall always be the love of Popeye’s life. (Both ‘O2’ and Olive Oyl’s image count as secret symbols.) ...”
The Lost Loafer: “In life, all of us understand what it is to be lost .... The lost loafer exists in recognition of that feeling we all have at some time in all our lives: useless, outcast, purposeless, smelly, without a mate.”
The Arrow of Vulnerability: “In some Bizarro cartoons there appears a character with an arrow in his or her back. This arrow is to remind us all of our vulnerability. ...”
The Mysteries of K2: “K is the 11th letter in the English alphabet. An 11 is drawn with two ones. Eleven plus 2 is 13, a traditionally unlucky number. Eleven minus 2, twice, is 7, a traditionally lucky number....”
The Crown of Power: “As in many aspects of our existence, the crown carries dual meanings: good and evil, positive and negative, yin and yang, Fred and Barney. ...”
The Fish of Humility: “Fish are magical because they can breathe water. Can you or anyone you know breathe water? That’s my point. And yet, fish are humble....”
The Dynamite of Boom (a.k.a. The Firecracker of Pop): “Life is unpredictable, and everything can change in an instant, like an explosion....”