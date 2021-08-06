QUESTION: What entity do you call or text concerning child tax credit not received?
ANSWER: The IRS. I'll provide a phone number but tell you what I've said when I previously provided it in recent months: Good luck.
Telephone assistance by the IRS has been spotty since the pandemic began, but you can try calling 800-829-1040. When I called to make sure the number is working, I encountered a complicated series of options.
The IRS website also provides more information about the program and a way for you to check and see if you're enrolled to receive payments. (The IRS said it was automatically enrolling people based on information taxpayers previously provided.)
Here's a little about the program, from the IRS:
"The IRS will pay half the total credit amount in advance monthly payments beginning July 15. You will claim the other half when you file your 2021 income tax return. These changes apply to tax year 2021 only. To qualify for advance Child Tax Credit payments, you — and your spouse, if you filed a joint return — must have: Filed a 2019 or 2020 tax return and claimed the Child Tax Credit on the return; or Given us your information in 2020 to receive the Economic Impact Payment using the Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here tool; and A main home in the United States for more than half the year (the 50 states and the District of Columbia) or file a joint return with a spouse who has a main home in the United States for more than half the year; and A qualifying child who is under age 18 at the end of 2021 and who has a valid Social Security number; and Made less than certain income limits."
Q: Here in Texas, we talk about cattle being black Angus. Do Angus come in other colors besides black?
A: Technically, there are other colors — red and sometimes partly white, but if they're not black they can't be registered with the American Angus Association.
Here's what the American Angus Association says about the issue of color: "To be registered with the American Angus Association the animal must be 100% black Angus. If an animal is red in color, it is not eligible to be registered with us per our Breeder’s Reference Guide rule 103.C: 'In the event that a registered animal is discovered to be red in color or to have ineligible white skin, its registration shall be null and void, and the Certificate of Registration must be returned to the Association for cancellation.'"
Q: What triggers hunger? Is it a hormone or something like that?
A: Hunger and fullness are largely controlled by a system of hormones that circulate in our bodies and trigger the brain to tell us to eat or stop eating.
Ghrelin, which is produced in the stomach, is one of those hormones. Our bodies adjust how much of the hormone is released based on how full are tummies are. The brain reacts by releasing its own signals to eat or stop eating.
Cholecystokinin triggers a feeling of fullness, with other hormones, including insulin, playing a role in that as well.
That's a pretty simplified explanation, and of course doesn't factor in other reasons why we might choose to eat (as in that piece of cake sure looks good, and I'm going to eat it even though I'm not really hungry).