QUESTION: If someone had COVID about six months ago, do they need to get a COVID-19 vaccine?
ANSWER: Yes, when it’s available you should get one. Here’s what Terrence Ates, spokesman for the Northeast Texas Public Health District, said about this issue:
“When the COVID-19 vaccine becomes omnipresent, persons who are recovered from COVID-19 will still be recommended to obtain the vaccine,” he said. “Our epidemiologists notified me that the natural biological immunity dramatically decreases after three months. Persons with an active case of COVID-19 will not be advised to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, similar to persons who have the flu are not advised to receive a flu vaccine until they no longer have symptoms.”
I’m kind of anticipating another question, about whether masks are still recommended after receiving the vaccine. Here’s what I found in guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control:
“There is not enough information currently available to say if or when CDC will stop recommending that people wear masks and avoid close contact with others to help prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. Experts need to understand more about the protection that COVID-19 vaccines provide before making that decision. Other factors, including how many people get vaccinated and how the virus is spreading in communities, will also affect this decision.”
ANSWER LINE NOTE: Answer Line had asked Pine Tree, Hallsville, Spring Hill and Longview ISDs to respond to questions about air ventilation and circulation and other steps the campuses are taking to help control the spread of COVID-19. We’ve previously heard from Pine Tree, and now I’d like to share this response with you from Spring Hill Superintendent Wayne Guidry. I have not received a response from Hallsville ISD, and LISD spokesman Francisco Rojas provided a response late Friday that did not answer the questions.
HERE ARE THE ORIGINAL QUESTIONS: What kind of adjustments or new equipment and changes did the school district make in air circulation/ventilation in an effort to try to make improvements to air flow to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms through the circulation of fresh air? Also, can you describe if the district installed/uses plexiglass in lunchroom settings at all, as another method to prevent COVID spread while kids are eating — or are they all eating in the classroom?
Guidry said: “We are utilizing air filters recommended by the CDC in all of our HVAC systems (Merv-13, double pleated filters). We have also purchased several fans for our classrooms over the winter in order to facilitate air circulation.
“Our cafeteria serving lines were already equipped with appropriate Plexiglas. We have installed Plexiglas in multiple other locations: offices, gymnasiums and other high traffic areas.
“Grades pre-K through grade five are eating in the classrooms.”
Here’s what Rojas sent Answer Line: “The safety, health, and well-being of our entire community is the absolute top priority; to that end Longview ISD will continue to pursue the best resources and preventative measures for all district facilities. I hope you have a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year.”