QUESTION: The (COVID-19) vaccine is supposed to be stored at 90 degrees below zero. Does East Texas have the facilities to handle this vaccine? If not, will we have to travel to get the vaccine?
ANSWER: I think there are still a lot of unknowns when it comes to vaccine distribution, but it sounds like this won’t be an issue for the general public because the Pfizer vaccine won’t be available to the general public at first.
I spoke to Chris Van Deusen, with the Texas Department of State Health Services, who said, yes, the Pfizer vaccine, which will likely be the first one released, does require “ultra cold storage” of 100 degrees below zero. However, even a mini-order consists of 1,000 doses, and it ships in thermal coolers that keep it cold enough for five days. Then, the dry ice keeping it cool can be replenished a couple of times in the shipping container, he said.
Perhaps more significant to this issue, though, is the state’s plan for distributing the vaccine: The initial doses, which will be limited in supply until manufacturing and distribution ramp up, are allocated for health care workers. Considering that a mini-order consists of 1,000 doses, the vaccine initially will go to places that can vaccinate 1,000 people — think 1,000 health care workers — “in short order.”
The Moderna vaccine is expected to be approved for distribution pretty soon after the Pfizer vaccine, and Van Deusen said it can be kept up to 30 days with regular refrigeration. It’s also available in smaller batches, of down to 100 doses.
“That’s going to be a big help,” he said. “That’s going to give us a lot more flexibility.”
Terrence Ates, public information officer for the Northeast Texas Public Health District, said that organization hasn’t received notification of projected local vaccine distribution dates or locations.
“Storage modifications will have to be made by the recipient locations because the specific type(s) of vaccine(s) will determine the necessary storage equipment,” he said. “Other considerations include leases for an appropriate site to use, possible needs to hire specific personnel for administration of the vaccine, and logistics of public distribution of the vaccine.”
Brookshire Grocery Co. previously announced that it is working with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to prepare for free vaccine distribution.
”Brookshire Grocery Co. is actively preparing for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccination and is proud to be able to help stop the spread of the virus. As state officials allocate the vaccines, BGC will follow the proper handling procedures for each vaccine to ensure safe administration,” a statement from the company said. “If the state allocates the vaccine to BGC which requires below-freezing storage, BGC pharmacies will safely stock the vaccine in accordance with the guidelines. ....”
Q: A couple Sundays ago, in a newspaper from a city about 120 miles west of Longview, an article was published that talked about some counties offering a free service you could sign up for that would notify you if anyone tried to file a deed transfer or anything having to do with your property. Do you know if any counties here in East Texas offers this service?
A: I didn’t see the specific article you’re talking about, but I did see this is something offered through the county clerk’s office in Tarrant County. Here’s a description of that service from the Tarrant County Clerk’s website:
“According to the FBI, property and mortgage fraud is the fastest growing white-collar crime in the United States. The County Clerk’s office has taken a proactive step in providing a free on-line automated service in which Tarrant County property owners can sign up to have their name monitored to track possible fraudulent activity. Sign up with Property Fraud Alert (PFA) takes a few moments and participants will be notified only when the exact name they have provided is listed as a Grantor or Grantee on over 90 different document types recorded in the County Clerk’s office. ...”
I did a quick check of county clerk websites in the area and found Smith County is offering something similar through Vanguard Property Alert. (Read more here: tinyurl.com/yyvz6st7 .)
Gregg County Clerk Michelle Gilley said this is a service she intends to look into providing. Of course, the service would cost money for the county to provide to the general public and would be considered by the county commissioners court.