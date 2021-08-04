QUESTION: I don't understand why some people come here from other countries and are here for years without trying to become U.S. citizens.
ANSWER: As it turns out, it's not at all that easy to become a U.S. citizen if you weren't born that way. The process — if a person is even eligible for that process — takes years.
I turned for some help with this question to Longview attorney Jose Sanchez, whose areas of practice includes immigration cases. He started by sharing a chart that he uses when he talks to students or civic clubs about the immigration process. It's his answer to the question "Why don't they just come here and apply for citizenship?"
"You can't," he said, unless a person meets specific criteria.
The chart he shared with me was originally published in Reason magazine in 2008, and I'll be honest. It's kind of dizzying to try to follow.
"One of the things is, if you come here illegally, without permission, there's no way for you to get your Green card (also known as permanent residency)," unless you have family in the United States who are citizens or permanent residents. Those are the easiest paths, but even then the chart says it can take six to seven years for the parents, spouse or minor children of citizens to legally immigrate and become a citizen. For adult children and siblings of citizens, it can take 12 to 28 years, the chart says. If a person's connection to the United States is a lawful permanent citizen, it could take a person who meets all the qualifications 11 to 20 years to become a citizen.
Much of that lengthy wait time for legal immigration can be tied to the process of awarding visas for people to come to the United States. Sanchez pointed me to the U.S. Department of State's August Visa Bulletin. which details how many visas are available for family sponsored immigrants, and then, within that, a breakdown of which family relationships get priority.
"Section 201 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) sets an annual minimum family-sponsored preference limit of 226,000. The worldwide level for annual employment-based preference immigrants is at least 140,000. Section 202 prescribes that the per-country limit for preference immigrants is set at 7% of the total annual family-sponsored and employment-based preference limits, i.e., 25,620...." the bulletin says.
Then, it breaks down priorities like this for family-sponsored preferences:
"First: (F1) Unmarried Sons and Daughters of U.S. Citizens: 23,400 plus any numbers not required for fourth preference.
Second: Spouses and Children, and Unmarried Sons and Daughters of Permanent Residents: 114,200, plus the number (if any) by which the worldwide family preference level exceeds 226,000, plus any unused first preference numbers:
A. (F2A) Spouses and Children of Permanent Residents: 77% of the overall second preference limitation, of which 75% are exempt from the per-country limit;
B. (F2B) Unmarried Sons and Daughters (21 years of age or older) of Permanent Residents: 23% of the overall second preference limitation.
Third: (F3) Married Sons and Daughters of U.S. Citizens: 23,400, plus any numbers not required by first and second preferences.
Fourth: (F4) Brothers and Sisters of Adult U.S. Citizens: 65,000, plus any numbers not required by first three preferences."
Sanchez said, though, that even people who qualify under those preferences face a wait for their visas. The bulletin, for instance, says it's now reviewing applications for visas from people who applied from Mexico in 1999.
"There's more demand than there is supply. It creates this waiting line.... Even if you qualify for one of those preferences, there's a huge waiting period," he said.