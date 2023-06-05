QUESTION: I just read the nice article about Deb's Downtown Cafe. I love her food but can seldom park anywhere near her cafe. I even try Center Street usually no luck. Same for the city of Longview store. Same problem even if I don't go between 12-1.
Having a breathing problem keeps me from using the city lot. Do you think employees of some of the downtown businesses are parking in the downtown street spaces? Is anything being done to address downtown parking issues?
ANSWER: We have been talking about downtown parking for a long, long time. (I've included images in the online version of this column of just a handful of articles we're published about this issue over the years to prove it.)
I'll note I changed up your question a bit so as not to single out a single business, because I'm 100% certain that the employees of more than one downtown business are using the on-street parking while they're working, and so we can talk some about what's happening to address the challenges of downtown parking.
I'll start with what would be the biggest project: a proposed 13,000-square-foot parking facility and office space that could be built on the former Regions Bank and parking lot at the southeast corner of Methvin and Center Streets. It would have about 300 parking spots.
Gregg County Commissioners previously voted to take the $19 million project to voters in November so they can consider whether they support the use of debt to build the structure.
The city actually has two large lots on Cotton Street, and they are, of course, part of the solution to limited parking downtown. (Please don't take that as criticism for you, specifically. I understand it's just not a good answer for some people with physical limitations.)
"The city owns two large parking lots that are within easy walking distance of most of the businesses along Tyler Street, Center, and Fredonia Street," said Shawn Hara, community destinations director for the city. "I personally park in those parking lots every day and walk to my office on Tyler Street. We encourage employees of businesses to park in these lots to allow more spaces to be available for customers directly in front of businesses."
Hara said the city is testing five "to go 15-minute" parking spaces in front of businesses at the Tyler and Center street intersection.
"These are a trial to see how they work for short term 'to go' parking and if more are desired," he said.
Changes to the two-hour parking signage also is under consideration. "Visitor parking," for instance, could be added in "high customer demand areas" and could encourage employees to park in the city lots, where there's no time limit for parking.
"The two-hour parking limits are not currently being enforced. Following COVID, we had a period of time without a parking enforcement employee and saw there wasn't a significant difference in parking patterns," Hara said. "Unfortunately, when parking enforcement was taking place, it was common for people to just move their cars every two hours to avoid a ticket, which defeats the purpose of parking availability for customers.
"Through the Main Street program, we spoke with the Downtown Longview board and downtown businesses and found there was a preference to try something other than the two hour parking enforcement.
"We also heard from businesses that deliveries were a concern due to people parking in the commercial loading zones. We added signage and restriped those zones, and those loading zones are still enforced."