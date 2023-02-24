ANSWER LINE FOLLOW-UP: In 2022, Answer Line responded to a reader's question about why the city is requiring developers to build partial sidewalks at commercial construction project around town.
The sidewalks don't always connect with any other sidewalk, so they go nowhere. The city of Longview is proposing a change to address that. The city's Planning and Zoning Commission gave its stamp of approval to the proposed change on Tuesday night. Now the issue will go before the City Council next month.
For the sake of background, the city of Longview developed its Comprehensive Plan, with opportunities for public input, over an 18-month period starting in fall 2013. During that process, a desire to improve walkability in Longview through sidewalk installation was identified as something the community wants. Then, the Unified Development Code was adopted effective Jan. 1, 2021, that, among other things, included the sidewalk requirements.
“That was developed to require all new developments, whether it be a subdivision or commercial type development to install their portion of the sidewalk,” Michael Shirley, the city's development services director, said previously. That means there would be a period of time where those sidewalks don’t connect, he said.
"If you never start installing sidewalks, you're never going to end up with a sidewalk network," Shirley told the Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday. He pointed to construction on Loop 281 where the Texas Department of Transportation is installing sidewalks on both side of the road west of Gilmer Road.
"That is a direct byproduct of the city having identified sidewalks as a priority, he said.
An Answer Line reader had suggested a kind of impact fee instead of what the city adopted, and this month city staff members have presented another alternative.
As part of a package of changes to the Unified Development Code, some minor, some major, city staff members are proposing that commercial developers generally wouldn't be required to install those sidewalks but to pay the estimated cost of building the sidewalk at the front of the property when it makes more sense, when other developments would connect to it. (The city would review and approve the proposed estimated cost).
That money would be deposited into a standalone fund, which the city would pull from to build the sidewalks when it makes sense. The city also could deposit its own funds into the account to build sidewalks and use the money as leverage when applying for grants to build more sidewalks as well.
Requirements for residential developments would continue to see them build sidewalks on one side of the road as subdivisions develop.