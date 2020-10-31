QUESTION: Is there any place or website where Gregg County residents can check to see if their mail-in ballots were received? I have read that some people can.
ANSWER: Answer Line will admit to feeling all sorts of confusion trying to follow what we can and can’t do in this election, but thankfully Gregg County Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy has infinite patience.
There’s no way to check online to see if your ballot was received, but you can call the elections office at (903) 237-2652 and the folks there will check for you.
There’s also no way for you to check online and see if your ballot was counted, because mail ballots aren’t counted until Election Day.
“If the voter’s ballot was not counted, they will get a letter stating why,” she said. “So, if a voter doesn’t get a letter, that means their ballot was counted.”
Q: I was wondering if it would be possible for you to find out the name of the motorcycle club that did the breast cancer awareness event on 80. I didn’t get their name, and I was wanting to make a donation and I was just wondering if it would be possible for you to find out.
A: I believe you’re talking about the Urban Creed Motorcycle Club, which specifically donated money to a breast cancer patient to help her purchase medication and to the family of a woman who died with breast cancer to assist with her funeral expenses.
I spoke to club member Kimberly Blakey who said the club finished those projects, but if you want to donate money, they can make sure the money goes to help with the patients’ medication.
You can mail a donation to Urban Creed at 1204 Annette Drive in Longview, 75604, or you can send a donation using the Cash App to KRBKDT$. Please be sure you make a “breast cancer” notation with your donation.
Q: I think all seniors know what Medicare coverages A, B , and D are. But there are so many more. Would you please list (and explain what they cover) the various plans (minus A, B, & D) that are available.
A: There are a lot of options, you’re right. I’ll review them, but there’s a really good online resource, the Medicare 7 You Handbook, that walks people through the various terms and options: www.medicare.gov/Pubs/pdf/10050-Medicare-and-You.pdf.
You’ll find that original Medicare is referred to as Part A and Part B, or hospital and medical insurance. You can add a prescription drug plan — Part D, and Medicare Supplement Insurance (Medigap) policies to cover much of the costs not covered by original Medicare. These plans are sold by private insurers.
The handbook says, “Medicare Advantage is an ‘all in one’ alternative to original Medicare. These ‘bundled’ plans include Part A, Part B, and usually Part D.”
Plans may have lower out-of-pocket costs than original Medicare, and, in many cases, you’ll need to use doctors who are in the plan’s network, according to the handbook. Most plans offer extra benefits that original Medicare doesn’t cover such as vision, hearing, dental and more.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services offers a Medicare Plan Finder at tinyurl.com/findmedicare that is billed as making it easier for beneficiaries to compare pricing between original Medicare, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare Advantage plans, and Medicare Supplement Insurance (Medigap) policies; compare coverage options on smartphones and tablets; compare up to three drug plans or three Medicare Advantage plans side-by-side; get plan costs and benefits, including which Medicare Advantage plans offer extra benefits; and build a personal drug list and find Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage to best fit your needs.
You can also get free, personalized counseling on Medicare options through the nonprofit State Health Insurance Assistance Program at www.shiptacenter.org, or by calling 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227). TTY users can call 1-877-486-2048.