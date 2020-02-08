Editor’s note: Answer Line was on assignment this week and will return next week. In the meantime, enjoy this best-of column consisting of questions and answers from May 2014 and April 2015.
QUESTION: Historically, water in our backyard drained into a neighbors’ backyard. Then this water drained further downhill onto property of other neighbors. Over the years, this drainage was not a problem with three of the previous owners of the property, but the most recent owner has constructed a 2-foot dam (concrete blocks and concrete) along the fence line. Our drainage water has no place to go. Is this legal?
ANSWER: First, I want to be clear — Answer Line doesn’t provide legal advice. I’m going to tell you about a section of the law that might apply to this situation, but I can’t tell you what to do or how the law applies to your situation.
Two other things before we move forward: if you haven’t already, I encourage you to go talk to your neighbor and try to resolve this situation, because that will be less expensive and easier than any other step you might take. Why? Because this is a civil matter. No police officer or other city official is going to come and get involved.
So, all that said, here’s what the Texas Water Code says about “Overflow Caused by Diversion of Water.”
“No person may divert or impound the natural flow of surface water in this state, or permit a diversion or impounding by him to continue in a manner that damages the property of another by the overflow of the water diverted or impounded. A person whose property is injured by an overflow of water caused by an unlawful diversion or impounding has remedies at law and in equity and may recover damages occasioned by the overflow.”
(Thanks to Ronald Kaiser, professor of water law and policy at Texas A&M, for pointing me toward the right section of law that could fit this situation.)
Q: Why do the people exiting the Oakland Heights Baptist Church Family Life Center parking area have the right of way at the stoplight of Judson and Eden?
A: The city of Longview’s traffic engineer said the driveway there aligns with Eden and is controlled by the traffic signal. The driveway is considered to be part of the intersection. That’s why left-turn traffic must yield to the through-traffic from the driveway.
Q: What do the two Ms stand for in the name of the candy, “M&Ms?”
A: Now this is an interesting story, which I found on the website of the Hershey Community Archives. And yes, that’s Hershey as in the candy company, and yes, M&Ms are made by Hershey competitor Mars.
The candy, though, originally was a result of a partnership between the two companies around the time World War II started.
Bill Murrie was the longtime president of the Hershey Chocolate Co. until his retirement in 1947. He had been sales manager at one point and continued to work with major industrial customers, such as Mars.
Forrest Mars, the son of the Mars Candy Co. founder Frank Mars, worked with Murrie’s son Bruce to make sure Mars would have adequate chocolate supply during the war for a new product — what became known as M&Ms (for Mars and Murrie). When WWII ended, the archives website says, Forrest Mars “maneuvered” Bruce Murrie out of the partnership that created the candy.