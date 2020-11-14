QUESTION: I recently participated in a COVID antibodies study conducted by UT Health Science Center Houston. My results showed I am positive for the antibodies. I was very sick the first week of February 2020 before the coronavirus was a “thing” and did not have a lab-confirmed positive case. Does my case of COVID-19 get reported to the state? If so, where and how does it show up in the data? Do I need to keep wearing a mask?
ANSWER: I can’t say this strongly enough: Don’t stop wearing your mask. It’s still quite important, and I’ll come back to why in just a minute.
The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed for me that positive antibody tests are not counted as a confirmed case and are not included in the positive COVID-19 case count anywhere.
Now, let’s return to this study. The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston is working with the Texas Department of State Health Services on the Coronavirus Antibody Response Survey — known as Texas Cares. Texas Cares is designed to determine “the proportion of people throughout Texas who have COVID-19 antibodies, indicating a past infection and presumably some degree of immune protection,” according to information about the effort from UTHealth.
“DSHS worked with UTHealth to develop and fund the antibody survey to broadly describe the experience Texans are having with COVID-19. With antibody testing purchased by the state, funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the expertise of UTHealth researchers, the collaboration aims to learn more about the number of people who have been infected in Texas, follow how infections spread over time, understand risk factors for the disease, and inform planning for future health care needs due to COVID-19.”
The survey started in September and is expected to wrap up in July, with a target goal of 106,000 people between ages 5 and 80, including 20,000 school-aged children; 31,500 teachers and education professionals; 31,500 employees in the retail, business or service sectors; and 23,000 patients from community clinics. Participants have their blood drawn for free three times, several months apart, information about the program says. Hundreds of testing sites are available around the country.
Eric Boerwinkle, Ph.D., dean and M. David Low Chair in Public Health at UTHealth School of Public Health, said people get confused about the different kinds of coronavirus tests available. The PCR test that is conducted with a sample from deep in a person’s nose measures whether a person is actively infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 and possibly spreading it to other people.
“The antibody test, on the the other hand, is asking a question about whether you’ve been exposed or had COVID sometime in the past and your body has made antibodies against the virus,” Boerwinkle said.
Having antibodies means there’s an assumption that people who test positive for that also have “some degree of protection” from being reinfected, but that degree of protection and how long it lasts hasn’t been determined.
“Indeed, one of the questions of the Texas Cares program is to ask what that degree of protection is,” Boerwinkle said. “A lot of people use the word immunity, but we all know people that have had the flu shot buy they still get the flu.”
It’s important for people who test positive for antibodies to understand that they cannot assume they are immune to the disease.
“It’s still very important that (the person who asked this question) and all of your readers are still wearing masks and are still practicing social distancing,” Boerwinkle said. “I think I have to say since we’re close to Thanksgiving, to make sure you enjoy your Thanksgiving safely, limit the number of individuals and keep your distance.”
The holiday will be different, he said, but it’s still possible to have a good holiday and follow good public health practices, he said.
For more information about the program, visit https://sph.uth.edu/landing/texascares .