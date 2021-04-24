QUESTION: I thought Judson Road was supposed to be re-opened to traffic by now where the city is building a new trail. When is it going to open?
ANSWER: I'm sorry I don't have a specific date, but the city's parks and recreation director, Scott Caron, told me "it is very near."
Different sides of Judson Road at Triple Creek have been closed while Guthrie Creek Trail was built under Judson Road.
The News-Journal reported March 23 that the city expected all lanes in both directions to be open within two to three weeks, weather permitting
And then it rained. And it rained some more. and I'm pretty sure it rained again after that.
"Yes, we had hoped Judson Road would be open at this point, but the weather has had an impact," Caron said. The safety railing has been installed on the bridge, and the asphalt on the roadway was laid (Wednesday and Thursday). There are a few more items to tie up before it can be reopened, but unfortunately, I don't have a definitive date. It is very near though."
At the same time that Judson Road work is being completed, the contractor also is working on the trail from McCann Road to the trailhead at the Boorman Trail and U.S. 80.
"The concrete has been poured from behind Butcher Shop to a new bridge over Guthrie Creek (about 1,600 feet.)," Caron said.
The trail project was paid for by the Longview Economic Development Corp.
Q: Why wasn't the Ryan's sign taken down when the new gas station was built at Loop 281 and Airline Road? It's confusing.
A: The city has no requirement for new businesses to tear down existing signs, or for a business to tear down a sign when it closes, unless the sign is in poor condition and not being maintained.
That said, City Planner Angela Choy told me that what had been one lot when Ryan's was located there was split into two lots when the new gas station was built. That means the Ryan's sign sits on an empty piece of land.