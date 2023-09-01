QUESTION: How is Community Fuse connected to Longview ISD, and how is the website funded and who manages the website and Facebook page?
ANSWER: Well, it's only connected to Longview ISD because Francisco Rojas, the district's community and family engagement coordinator, helped create it. (That's a new position to which he recently was appointed).
Community Fuse is basically a website that lists community resources by need to try to help people connect with the assistance they need, such as food, counseling services and tutoring, for example.
It is not actually a project of Longview ISD.
Here's what Rojas told me: "The Community Fuse platform was created by a friend of mine and me as an initiative to help people in East Texas get connected to community resources. It has NOT received any funding. It was my idea, and my friend built the platform.
"Just to clarify, in case anybody is wondering, this project is not a Longview ISD project, and it hasn't received a single penny from anyone or any organization. It's simply a tool that we created in our spare time that is helping people and nonprofits get connected. I manage the Community Fuse FB page, and my friend manages the website."
For information, visit communityfuse.com or facebook.com/CommunityFuseFB .
Q: Why are sections of Broadway and Martin streets in Kilgore closed to through traffic?
A: I'm trying to figure our a nice way to say this, but they're closed for now because some drivers didn't follow directions.
Kilgore Public Works Director Clay Evers reminded me that Henderson Boulevard, the main road through town, is closed because the new pedestrian bridge is under construction at Kilgore College.
"(Broadway and Martin streets) are closed to through traffic because people were using them as a cut through to avoid the proper detours. These roads also go through the Kilgore college campus, and the extra traffic is a hazard to the students. The detours are being managed by the contractor for the pedestrian bridge and can be found on TXDOTs website, drivesafe.org," Evers said in an email.
Q: I've been trying to find information about Joy Philbin, the wife of Regis Philbin. I wanted to know what she's doing now and how she's doing.
A: This is, right now, an Answer Line fail, and I'm sorry for that. It seems she's been very quiet since his death in 2020. (They had been married 50 years. She's now 82.)
I've reached out to a few people trying to gather some more information for you. If I end up hearing back from someone, I'll be sure to follow up.