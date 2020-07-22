Editor's note: Answer Line is on assignment this week. New questions and answers will return soon. In the meantime, enjoy this best-of column consisting of Q&A from 2012.
QUESTION: When one tours the United States in a vehicle and crosses state lines on major highways, in most cases you will encounter a welcome station of the state you entered. Traveling from Louisiana into Texas on Interstate 20, there is a welcome to Texas station that displays many flags. The American and Texas flags, of course, are flown, but there are several others, one being the Mexican flag and others that I am not sure what country they represent. Could you tell me why Texas flies all these flags from other countries? No other state does that.
ANSWER: When I read this question I thought, "You must not be from these parts." Or maybe you somehow missed the mandatory Texas is the Best State Ever indoctrination. (And I'm not being sarcastic. Texas is the best state ever.)
So, here's the deal: you're looking at the six flags that have flown over Texas, representing the countries Texas was a part of at one point in time. All but one of the state's 12 travel information centers fly those flags. (The one that doesn't is in Austin.)
Also, note that with the exception of the Texas and American flags, the flags are the designs as they were when each of those other countries claimed Texas. The Mexican flag design, for instance, is the one that was in use from 1821 to 1836 when Texas was under Mexico. The other flags represented from history are the Confederate States of America, Spain and France.
Q: In many men's pants, the right front pocket will have a small pocket inside of it. They also have a watch pocket at the top around the belt line. What is the purpose of that small pocket down inside the right front pocket?
A: I figured the folks at Hurwitz in the Village could lend me some of their expertise for this question, and I was right. James Vaughn, a member of the sales staff, said it's a coin pocket for your change, so it doesn't "rattle around" in the larger pocket.
Q: My question concerns family titles: my wife's sister is my sister-in-law. Is my sister-in-law's husband my brother-in-law?
A: Yes, he is your brother-in-law (although I don't think you can legally be required to claim him). Here's the definition from the Merriam-Webster online dictionary: "Brother-in-law - (1) the brother of one's spouse; and (2) the husband of one's sister or the husband of one's spouse's sister.