QUESTION: I have a portable generator which I keep stored in my garage. Recently, the off/on fuel valve disintegrated due to chemical reaction. Fortunately, I was home at the time and had only about two pints of gas in the tank. Many things could have happened if I would have had a full tank of gas and an ignition source close by. Most likely would not have a home left.
e travel a lot and you can only imagine what would have happened under just the right set of circumstances. This generator is only three years old.
ANSWER: So, the subject line of your message to Answer Line was "safety/info," and I didn't see a question.
However, since we are talking information, and some of us are experiencing reasons to use portable generators during these winter months, I thought I would take this opportunity to also provide some information about this type of equipment.
I have no idea if this is why your generator went bad, but I did some reading up on generators and how to store them. Directions I saw for more than one brand said they're not supposed to be stored with gas in the tanks for more than two weeks because doing so can damage the generator.
Read the owner's manual to get more information about how to properly store your generator and empty out the gas when it's going to be stored away for more than two weeks.
Q: You previously wrote that you were checking to see if there had been different recipes used over the years for the Dari Creme Cheese Sauce. Did you ever find out if the was a different sauce recipe?
A: There were two recipes that used some different descriptions of the ingredients, but they were essentially the same recipe. Here's the one created by James Watt, who owned the restaurant with his wife, Janelle Watts.
Dari Creme Cheese Sauce
1 1/2 pounds sharp cheddar cheese
1 quart salad dressing
6 teaspoons garlic powder
1/2 cup salad oil or Oleo
1/4 cup flour
1/2 tablespoon paprika
1/2 tablespoon powdered mustard
2 (12-ounce) cans tomato paste
Melt the above in a 2 gallon or larger stainless steel boiler.
When melted to a smooth consistency, then add enough Kraft mayonnaise to make 2 gallons.
Keep refrigerated.