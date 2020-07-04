Editor’s note: Answer Line was on assignment this week. Look for more questions and answers next week. In the meantime, enjoy this best-of column made up of Q&A from 2015:
QUESTION: I constantly hear people say they are going to “bring” something from where they are to where they are going. Many times in the news media, it is used in the same manner. When I looked at a dictionary, I see the following: “BRING implies carrying, leading, transporting, ‘toward’ a point where the speaker is or will be. TAKE implies the same action ‘away from’ the speaker.” I was brought up to say “take” if I was going to be taking something or someone somewhere, and used the word “bring” when talking about something I would bring back with me (and I still use those words that way). What is the proper way these two words should be used?
ANSWER: I found this is a lot more complicated than I would have thought, and the answer has a lot to do with the situation.
Let’s start with the simple definitions of these words. The Oxford English Dictionary says “bring” means “to cause to come along with oneself; to fetch. ... it implies motion toward the place where the speaker or auditor is, or is supposed to be. ... motion in the opposite direction is expressed by take.”
“Take” is “to grasp, grip, seize, lay hold of.”
The simple definitions, though, don’t cover every use. I asked for some input on this from News-Journal columnist Frank Pool, who writes about word use. As he explained it, the proper use “has to do with the direction of the motion, but the direction of the motion is often determined by the speaker’s intent and point of view.”
Some other examples he provided: We wouldn’t say, “I’ll bring you to the next Cowboys game,” but might say “I’ll bring you over for supper at my house. If you’re in the kitchen, you would say, ‘Take this drink to Aunt Sally.’ But if you’re in the living room you would say, ‘Charlotte, dear, would you please bring a drink to Aunt Sally?’
And here’s some clarification, from an online guide I found of “Garner’s Modern American Usage:”
“The essential difference between these two words is that bring implies movement towards someone or something: Bring your instrument with you when you come over. Whereas take implies movement away from someone or something: Take your belongings with you when you’re leaving.”
Q: There is a road in western Gregg County called Joy-Wright Mountain Road. Is there a Joy-Wright Mountain, and, if so, where is it?
A: There is a Wright Mountain and a Joy community. I found several references to them, starting with Texas State Historical Association’s “The Handbook of Texas Online.”
It says, “Joy is a small church community at the crossing of Farm Road 1252 (old Thunderstruck Road) and an unnamed thoroughfare, north of Interstate 20 in extreme eastern Smith County. Prairie Creek flows to its north and west, and Wright Mountain is to its south.”
I didn’t find a whole lot of current references to the mountain, but the folks at the Smith County Historical Society found a map from a 1978 volume of its Chronicles of Smith County with a map that shows Wright Mountain south of what was then labeled Thunderstruck Road (now FM 1252).
I also found references to the Wright Mountain Oilfield in that same general area. Joy at one time had a post office, school and sawmill.