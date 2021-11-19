QUESTION: We took a road trip recently to Palestine and to a little cemetery in Arp where my husband's parents are buried and where we will be buried. It is a pretty little cemetery and the question came up as to what ever happened to the wild plums that used to be so prevalent all around East Texas and especially along the little roadway into the cemetery. We used to stop and pick buckets of them and my mother-in-law would make plum jelly. There haven't been any for years now and we just wondered whatever happened to them.
ANSWER: I got some great help with this question from a couple of different experts. I'll start with some input from Greg Grant, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service's county extension agent for horticulture, who, by the way, told me he grew up eating one variety of plums, the Chickasaw, while waiting for his school bus ride in Longview. He said the two most common wild plum varieties in East Texas are the "Mexican plum (Prunus mexicana) which is not so palatable and Chickasaw plum (Prunus angustifolia) which is great for nibbling and jellies."
"There are still lots of Mexican plums in the woods and on the fence rows (even used occasionally in landscaping)," but Chickasaw plums aren't as prevalent, he said.
"Here are what I consider the reasons for their scarcity: Drastic changes in habitat. Chickasaw plums grow in a thicket and don't tolerate shade, mowing, or herbicides," Grant said. That means you won't find them in pine plantations or cow pastures, which he said "dominate our East Texas landscape these days."
"Chickasaw plums require the same sort of benign neglect that bobwhite quail like and that we used to have when East Texas was scattered with small farmsteads. They also aren't grown or sold in the nursery trade," he said.
At on time, "when folks were hungrier and more self-sufficient, people would have cherished and avoided destroying plum thickets. I doubt many folks today would know what a plum thicket was other than 'bushes and thorns." (And Answer Line will admit now that I wouldn't recognize a plum thicket if I saw one, but I think I'll be on the lookout now.)
"Wild plums are excellent for birds, bees, and butterflies and should be protected and allowed to remain and spread on properties where they exist. Chickasaw plums are most common on sandy soils," Grant said.
Grant, by the way, is a lifetime member of the Southern Garden History Society and Native Plant Society of Texas and author of "Texas Fruit and Vegetable Gardening."
My second source has earned a name for himself because of his drive to promote plants for their health and wellness benefits through his website, foragingtexas.com, and his work with the medicinemanplantco.com. Mark "Merriweather" Vortibrugan, Ph.D, has an interesting background, I think, that includes a bachelor's degree in professional chemistry from South Dakota State University, a master's in medicinal chemistry and a PH.D. in physical organic chemistry from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. The Medicine Man website says he has 15 patents, "ranging from a cinnamon-based corrosion inhibitor to protect steel to a self-assembling, water-based, sand coating that mimics the shell of oysters to reduce the silicosis-causing dust working with sand can cause," and that over the years "his love of nature also drove him to teach people about the miraculous plants nature has to offer."
His work foraging has concentrated around the Houston area and he hasn't been in this area of East Texas in the last couple of years. In the area he generally works in, though, he said he hasn't really seen a reduction in wild plums except when they're lost to development of housing subdivisions or businesses.
A couple of things he noted about wild plums in East Texas: Mexican plums ripen in the fall and Chickasaw plums in mid-summer. Chickasaws typically grow in thickets in fields, in 6- to 7-foot trees, while Mexican plums are understory trees that are spread when wild animals eat the fruit and drop the pits somewhere else.
"There hasn't really been a reduction in raccoons and opossums that eat them," he said, although he added wild plums could have been affected by drought in the past or the hard freeze earlier this year, and that could have made them more susceptible to damage from such things as beetles.