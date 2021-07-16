Editor’s note: Answer Line was on assignment this week. Look for new questions and answers next week. In the meantime, enjoy this best-of column from August 2012:
QUESTION: A couple of years ago there was an article in the newspaper about the terrible condition of the mausoleum at Grace Hill Cemetery. As I recall, nobody would take responsibility for the situation and disrepair of the structure. Was some resolution ever reached on the matter, and what is its present condition? Are spaces being sold at the present time? Or were all the previous burials moved to grave sites and re-buried?
ANSWER: This is one fine mess. That's the short answer.
You're right — there was some discussion about who owns the mausoleum, three years ago this month. While it's in a city cemetery, it is not owned by the city, according to city officials and the online records I found through the appraisal district and county tax assessor-collector's office. Both of those organizations list the Grace Hill Mausoleum Maintenance Corp. as the owner, and a couple of those records list mail going to an NB Bulkley Sr. in Marshall.
The 2009 article quoted Nihl Bulkley as saying he did not own the mausoleum but managed it. When I contacted him about your question, he said he has not had anything to do with it for more than two years.
"A fellow took over the crypts, and that's all I know about it, and I don't know his name," he said. "I'm just not sure. I've been out of it for so long that I just do not know."
That person, he said, did a lot of work at the mausoleum. I did go out there and found a sign that says the Grace Hill Mausoleum organization was disbanded and it is up to the various crypt owners to maintain it.
Of course, all of this means that there just aren't a whole lot of answers regarding the mausoleum.
Charles Rader, president of Rader Funeral Home, said if his funeral home needs something regarding the mausoleum, there's no one to go to. In the future, there's no way to inter someone there.
"We haven't had any activity out there in a couple of years at least," he said.
In short, the mausoleum is a hotbed of inactivity. From what I found, there is no apparent solution in sight.
Q: Are Olympic medals made from gold, silver, and bronze? And who manufactures them?
A: They're not solid-anything, but the gold medal is mostly silver and a little gold, and the silver is a lot of silver and a little copper. Here's what I found on the Olympics website:
Gold medals are 92.5% silver and 1.34% gold, and the remainder is copper.
Silver medals are 92.5% silver. The rest is copper.
Bronze medals are 97% copper, 2.5% zinc and 0.5% tin.