QUESTION: If I remember correctly, there at least used to be a person that repaired old bicycles then gave them away to needy children around Christmas time. I have some bicycles I would like to donate to his cause. Where may I drop them off at?
ANSWER: We'll have to call this an Answer Line fail. I know there was someone who did what you're talking about years and years ago when Answer Line was a baby reporter, but I haven't been able to find anyone who does it now.
I'm throwing this out to the cosmos in case an Answer Line reader knows of someone I've forgotten about or didn't know about. Y'all know where to find me.
Q: What is the greatest amount of money awarded in a personal lawsuit in the state of Texas?
A: This is a difficult question to answer because there isn't some kind of government database where every county or every state court, for instance, has to report the results of all lawsuits that are either settled or that a jury or judge makes some kid of ruling about.
So, here's what I know: The more than $17 billion settlement in 1998 in the Texas lawsuit against tobacco companies has been reported as the largest in U.S. history.
Also, at least a couple of companies do research and gather data on this topic, including www.topverdict.com, so I can tell you that company shows that the largest verdict in Texas in 2022 was a wrongful death suit involving in the case of an elderly woman, Betty Thomas, who in 2019 was stabbed to death by a cable technician who had come to her home on a service call. A jury awarded her family more than $7 billion, although that amount was later reduced to about $1 billion.
ANSWER LINE FOLLOW-UP: I wrote recently about our favorite street preacher, Dexter Landers, who had been missing from Longview for a while. I found him preaching on the streets in Georgia.
I also had reached out to his son, who name also is Dexter Landerx. His son told me his dad also is on the staff at his church, Mount Zion Baptist Church in Whitesburg, Georgia.
And then I was delighted to receive a phone call from the older Landers himself. He told me he still has family in Longview, and he'll be back here visiting in November. He told me we can expect to see him back on our streets, preaching, while he's back in Longview.