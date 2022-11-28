QUESTION: My wife voted early in the recent election, and then I received a text message (on my phone number, not hers) from someone thanking her for her vote.
It said, "It's Oeisha with the Texas Organizing Project. Thanks for voting early." My question is, how did they know she voted since the information is private, I thought. How did they get my cell number since I don't vote?
ANSWER: How a person votes — for what candidate, for or against a bond election, for instance — is always confidential. The fact of whether or not someone is registered to vote or did or didn't vote is always public, and honestly, I feel like in an environment where the integrity of elections has been challenged, that public information should make us feel better about having the ability to verify who voted, if necessary.
Gregg County Elections Administrator Jennifer Briggs was kind enough to explain how information about who votes becomes generally available. She said during early voting, voter check-ins are updated to the Texas Secretary of State's website every morning.
"If a voter has voted, checked in and voted, that is a public record," she said.
That process also helps monitor that there aren't more votes than voters, she said. Texas doesn't have same day registration like some states do. Voters must be registered 30 days before the election, which means elections officials know how many people are eligible to vote before the election. It's another check and balance in the voting system.
"We do a reconciliation report," she said, which totals all the votes from mail-in ballots, early voting, Election Day, provisional and military to make sure all the vote counts match.
"I was short one vote," she said, because someone had mailed in a ballot, but without the ballot inside. There was nothing to be scanned and counted in the voting.
You can check out those early voting records too, just like the Texas Organizing Project did.
Visit earlyvoting.texas-election.com/Elections/getElectionEVDates.do, select the election in which you're interested and then select the early voting date you want to inspect. Scroll down to find the county you want and click on the "Voter Details Report" in the last column.
I don't have a good answer yet for how your phone number was connected to your wife's vote. I'm poking around and will get back to that question.
Q: I tried to take my glass to be recycled at the North Eastman Road fire station in Longview, and there was no glass cart visible that I could see. Then I tried to take it to the Longview Mall, and all the glass recycling carts had padlocks on them. Can you tell me why there was no cart visible at the fire station and why the carts at the mall were locked?
A: Solid Waste Manager Edie Brown said she is always glad to answer questions from the public, and I think this question will be helpful to other people.
She confirmed the carts at the mall do have padlocks, but they're still usable. And frankly, we only have ourselves to blame for the padlocks.
"We found people were putting trash bags in the carts, so we fashioned a cut out in the lid to accept glass up to the size of a large wine bottle but not bags of trash," she said. "The reader may have driven up to the curb and saw the padlocks (they are on the lip of the lid, keeping the lid closed to limit access because of the previously mentioned challenge we have) and assumed they were locked and not usable.
"I am sorry that happened," she continued. "We are experiencing a tremendous increase in participation in the glass recycling program since we 're-launched' and brought on the mall location this past summer. We normally call for our large box to be hauled away from the compost drop off (where all the satellite-collected glass is taken) once every four to six months, but have required a monthly haul since July."
As for the glass recycling carts at the North Eastman Road fire station, they are on the Leota Street side of the station with a sign designating the "glass recycling" spot.
The city has now updated the website to reflect that detail. (Remember glass should not be placed with the regular recycling bins at our homes.)
Longview glass recycling drop-off locations for bottles and jars:
Gregg County Pct. 2, 3211 W. Marshall Ave., (behind the building by the dumpsters);
City of Longview Compost Facility, 2020 Swinging Bridge Road;
Fire Station No. 2, 708 N. Eastman Road (accessible from Leota Street back side of fire station);
Fire Station No. 3, 1133 E. Birdsong St.;
Fire Station No. 7, 2711 Gilmer Road; and
Longview Mall, 3500 McCann Road (near food court entrance).