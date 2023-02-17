QUESTION: I've noticed that the road into the Christus Good Shepherd complex off Hawkins Parkway has a blue street sign for Good Shepherd Way. Why?
ANSWER: Here's something I didn't know: Blue street signs are for private road, while green are for public roads. (The significant difference being that Christus Good Shepherd will be responsible for maintaining that road.)
Q: What can be done about the street parking on Walnut Hill? There are offices in the area with vacant parking places, but cars are lining one side of the street. I think there have been signs up in the past that said that parking on the street was not allowed.
Coming in and out of Hollybrook Coves addition would be safer without the street parking.
A: Answer Line drove over there to check out the situation, and I found the reason cars are lining one side of the street, the south side. There are signs on the opposite side, the north side, that prohibit parking there, and I checked, those are official city of Longview signs.
Parking also is prohibited on both sides of the road where Walnut Hill meets Fourth Street, and Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton explained to me that keeps cars from blocking the vision of cars exiting out of Walnut Hill Drive.
There was a method to all of that, and that method means additional parking restrictions aren't called for. Here's what Public Works Director Dwayne Archer said about this situation.
"Street parking is under the authority of the city traffic engineer. When this street was first built, it was just a dead-end street, so parking was allowed on both sides," he said in an email. "With the development of Hollybrook Cove, the street was assessed for parking. The parking was restricted on the north side due to decreased capacity. Parking restrictions depend a lot on the width of the street. Since Walnut Hill is about 36 ft. wide, after restricted parking on the north side, there is still enough room for parking on the south side and two moving lanes. We cannot justify further parking restrictions."
Thornton cited other locations in Longview where parking is similarly controlled, including Padon Street.
Sidenote: Parking is generally allowed on city streets, although habitual overnight parking is not.
Q: In the Feb. 9 edition of the News-Journal, a story explained that Judge Dean Fowler was given a one-year probated sentence for driving while intoxicated. Usually, those convictions also include a hefty fine, but nothing was mentioned in the story about a fine. Was he also fined as part of his sentence?
A: He was not.
Fowler, the 115th District Court judge in Upshur County, pleaded guilty to a DWI charge and received one year deferred adjudication probation.
Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putnam was special prosecutor in the case because Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd recused himself.