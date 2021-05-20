QUESTION: Can you tell me what the reasons are that we’re cautioned not to sleep with a cell phone near our head?
ANSWER: I found at least one ABC News report of a phone malfunction — possibly because of repairs that were made without factory parts — that caused a phone to overheat and scorch the pillow the phone was under. So there’s that.
Also, just having the phone buzzing or emitting alerts and lighting up at night can disrupt your sleep, and most of us aren’t sleeping enough to start with. I found reports that talked about how having the phone in bed with us tempts us to keep checking the phone, so our brains don’t shut down enough to go to sleep or sleep well.
Finally, concerns have been raised about how exposure to cell phones might affect the probability of developing cancer, specifically brain and neck tumors. It seems the studies that have been conducted on this issue aren’t perfect to start with, partly because mobile phones haven’t been around long enough for good human studies to have been conducted, but also because there are questions about how children might be affected considering that children are using phones at an earlier age. So the concern is if your phone is next to you in bed, are you getting extra exposure that could contribute to the development of cancer?
Here’s what the FDA website says on the issue of possible cancer development from mobile phone exposure:
“To date, there is no consistent or credible scientific evidence of health problems caused by the exposure to radio frequency energy emitted by cell phones.....
“The FDA’s doctors, scientists and engineers continually monitor the scientific studies and public health data for evidence that radio frequency energy from cell phones could cause adverse health effects. If a credible risk is detected, the FDA will work closely with other federal partners to mitigate the risk.
“The gold standard for the assessment of risk to public health remains the data and information that are available from studying effects on humans. The currently available epidemiological studies, public health surveillance data and supportive laboratory studies on cell phone radiation provide abundant evidence to support the FDA’s determination.”
The American Cancer Society’s website explained that cell phones use RF waves, a form of energy that’s between FM radio waves and microwaves, in the “electromagnetic spectrum.”
“Like FM radio waves, microwaves, visible light, and heat, RF waves are a form of non-ionizing radiation. They don’t have enough energy to cause cancer by directly damaging the DNA (genes) inside cells. ...” the website says.
It’s unclear, the cancer society says, how cell phones might cause cancer, but some studies still “have found possible increased rates of certain types of tumors in lab animals exposed to RF radiation, but overall, the results of these types of studies have not provided clear answers so far.”
Studies on humans also have had limitations that have produced varied results, the Cancer Society reported.
“In summary, studies of people published so far have not established a clear link between cell phone use and the development of tumors. However, these studies have had some important limitations that make them unlikely to end the controversy about whether cell phone use affects cancer risk,” the Cancer Society says.
The society suggests that people who are concerned should take steps to limit their exposure to RF waves emitted by mobile phones: use the speaker phone, hands free devices — Answer Line’s preferred method for talking on a mobile phone — or video calls; text instead of talking — just not in the car — and limit mobile phone use for you and your children.
I’ll also note the FDA says there’s “very little research showing that the RF waves used in 5G networks are any more (or less) of a concern than the other RF wavelengths used in cellular communication.”