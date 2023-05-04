QUESTION: I just recently received my appraised values from the Gregg Appraisal District. All of them increased dramatically — one by 40%. Will the taxing authorities reduce their rates? If not, it appears that all of the taxpayers will have a very substantial increase in taxes for 2023.
ANSWER: I don't think I can answer that question, as our local taxing entities haven't started public discussions about their budgets and tax rates and won't for several more months. This would be a good time to reach out to your elected officials to tell them what your concerns are. This also is a good time to reach out to the appraisal district to talk about your values if you think there are issues with the condition of your properties that could lower the values.
Q: Is there an update on when Diagnostic Clinic of Longview plans to build on Hawkins Parkway? And who would move to that location?
A: In case you missed this when it was in the weekly Business Beat column a couple of weeks ago: Diagnostic Clinic of Longview hopes to break ground before the end of the year on what the company described as a "massive" new facility on East Hawkins Parkway
Chief Financial Officer Tina Haggard told Answer Line that the project, originally announced in 2020, was put on the back burner at that time because of COVID-19.
Diagnostic Clinic rents the property where its doctors operate from now on the Longview Regional Medical Center campus, and it has outgrown that space, Haggard said. While most of the physicians will move to the new site, DCOL will continue to have a presence at the Longview Regional campus.
ANSWER LINE ASIDE: There are days that I am overwhelmed by the beauty of our city. That was the case this past weekend when I attended the Longview Symphony's "Star Wars: Through the Years" concert." It was a spectacular performance of great music provided by the symphony's musicians and a guest choir. Costumed characters were the icing on the cake. It was truly a magical evening that my date — the Answer Line caboose — and I truly enjoyed. Thanks to everyone who had a role in putting that amazing event together. (Note: I can no longer call the Answer Line baby a baby. He's 9. So, we have our caboose.)
Also, this past week has seen the arrival of one of the other things that makes us special: Hot air balloons. The balloons against the clear blue skies we enjoyed this past week were just beautiful. The U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship returns June 12-18, with the Great Texas Balloon Race running June 16-18.