QUESTION: Having read Answer Line's response to the inquiry about the deer herd on Bill Owens, I have an additional question.
I attended the zoning meeting at City Hall this month in which a South Texas company is requesting rezoning of 40 acres at Eastman Road and Cotton Street, all the way to near the elementary school, part retail, but the major portion to be rezoned from single-family to multi-family.
Planned is to clear cut the entire tract and build 150 duplexes. This 40 acres is a major wildlife tract with old timber and a natural creek, not only many deer, but all kinds of wildlife and birds, perhaps even an endangered/threatened species. Who should be contacted to determine the environmental impact this will have?
ANSWER: The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service pointed me to a resource where anyone can search for threatened and endangered species within a specific area, at ipac.ecosphere.fws.gov/ .
That page, by the way, is often the "first point of contact" by which developers contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and "may be the only coordination necessary in many cases," according to Omar R. Bocanegra, supervisory fish and wildlife biologist, in the environmental review, classification & recovery branch of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in the Arlington Ecological Services Field Office. (Learn more here: fws.gov/office/arlington-ecological-services).
Bocanegra did say the Arlington office has not been contacted concerning this property, but that's not unusual. He checked the website I mentioned above and found the red knot and piping plover (birds) might be in that area.
"... In Gregg/Harrison counties we generally recommend those species be evaluated for wind energy projects, because they are migrants in the area," he said.
There are different regulations concerning how a project might have to interact with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, depending on whether it is a federal agency overseeing the project. This project does not involve a federal agency. The endangered Species Act does regulate activities that could affect endangered or threatened species and the places they live for private projects too.
Aubry Buzek, a public affairs specialist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, explained to me that activities that threaten protected plants and animals are usually prohibited, with some exceptions and unless authorized by a permit from U.S. Fish and Wildlife or the National Marine Fisheries Services. A couple of different kinds of permits could be issued in those instances.
"Incidental take permits may be sought when a non-federal entity believes their otherwise lawful activities may result in take of endangered or threatened animal species. A habitat conservation plan must accompany an application for an incidental take permit. The habitat conservation plan associated with the permit ensures that the effects of the authorized incidental take are adequately minimized and mitigated," Buzek said in an email. "Enhancement of survival permits are issued to non-federal landowners participating in safe harbor agreements or candidate conservation agreements with assurances. These agreements encourage landowners to take actions to benefit species while also providing assurances that they will not be subject to additional regulatory restrictions as a result of their conservation actions."
Now, please notice that I have not said that the developers in this project would be subject to any of this, because I am certainly not qualified to make that kind of determination. If you would like additional information about determining a project's impact, email U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Arlington Ecological Services Field Office at arles@fws.gov .