QUESTION: When is the city of Longview going to alleviate the dangerous traffic problem at the Loop 281, Page Road and Delia Drive intersection? This is one of the worse intersections in Longview and is going to be even worse when the new school opens.
ANSWER: A project that would likely address your (and other people's concerns) could begin after the new year.
Development Services Director Michael Shirley said this week that the project would eliminate the "weird three-legged intersection" at that location.
The project, which will cost a little more than $1 million, is being paid for by developers who plan to build townhomes near the intersection.
The details of the agreement with the developers is still being finished, along with the specific plans and budget for the project, Shirley said.
"I think this will pretty much take care of that intersection ... ," Shirley said. "We're hoping that's going to kick off after the New Year."
Q: I have a full sharps container I need to dispose off. I live in a rural area without trash pick up.
Can I take it to a pharmacy to dispose of?
A: At least some pharmacies will take your sharps to dispose of for you free of charge. I suggest you call the pharmacy you would like to use before heading that way, though, to make sure it offers that service.
If you're giving yourself or a loved one medication that involves that use of some kind of needle, you don't have the same kind of disposal rules as if a home health agency were dispensing the medication. Sharps used by home health agencies or health care facilities have more stringent requirements to dispose of them through a medical waste management system. (Read more here at the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality website at tinyurl.com/3hmpx34h)
Household generated sharps can be disposed of in a hard plastic or metal container with a lid and put out with your trash, or I might suggest, if you have a family member or friend with trash service, perhaps that person wouldn't begrudge an occasional sharps drop.
Also, Texas has fewer than two dozen medical waste disposal facilities, according to information from the TCEQ. Find the list at: https://tinyurl.com/4j6c6p34.